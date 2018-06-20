Paul Tyler

What’s happened to the “Official Opposition”?

By | Wed 20th June 2018 - 1:50 pm

We have all got used to the Labour leadership opting out, abstaining, even penalising their MPs who actually vote to oppose the Conservative Government. So I suppose we should not be surprised when they stay mum, sit on their hands and pretend it is not important to investigate whether the Russians interfered with the 2016 EU Referendum.

This was the issue I raised with the Minister in a Topical Question in the Lords on Tuesday. I warned that the “piecemeal approach” currently adopted could prove dangerous; I had in mind the lack of effective protection of our electoral system if we had an early general election or indeed another referendum.

During the ensuing exchanges Lord (George) Young implicitly agreed that the various separate investigations – he referred to the Electoral Commission, the Information Commissioner, the DCMS Select Committee and the Intelligence & Security Committee as all looking at different aspects – needed overall coordination. The whole mini-debate was, in that respect, revealing. Unfortunately he also implied that this would all take a long time. It was, however, the most comprehensive disclosure of the Government’s position I have yet heard or seen.

Naturally the media ignored the whole discussion – even the Guardian, who have done such valiant work on all these issues, while complaining at the lack of parliamentary concern.

But the real mystery within the wider mystery is why the “Official Opposition” made no attempt to challenge, question or even express concern. They almost invariably jump in on every Question, having views on all the other issues that day (landlords, potholes and PIPs). Not a peep on the potential highjacking of our democracy. Strange – are they hiding something, or is it simply that they are so confused and divided by the outcome of the referendum that they daren’t doubt its legality?

The whole debate can be found in Hansard here.

* Lord Tyler is the Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for Political and Constitutional Reform.

One Comment

  • Innocent Bystander 20th Jun '18 - 5:34pm

    Did Russian interference alter the way you voted? Then why do you believe it influenced anyone else? Would these “victims” be the stupid little people who aren’t as clever as you and who need your protection from wrong ideas?

