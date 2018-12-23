Tahir Maher

Christmas Competition

By | Sun 23rd December 2018 - 10:00 pm

I wanted to give an update on the 2018 Christmas Competition. We had twelve good submissions by 17th December. The articles have now been judged, and three were very close. I want to thank everyone who submitted an article. It was a shame that we didn’t have more submissions from ladies.

I want to thank David Warren for his articles, and I particularly liked the poem by Tony Harris, but the winner was … Andrew Toye. A Waitrose hamper will be on its way to Andrew.

Thank you again for all those who submitted an article and hopefully next year you too could win 🙂

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAl 23rd Dec - 8:38pm
    In Scotland, we are currently going through a budget process. The proportional system means the governing party needs the support of one other party to...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 23rd Dec - 8:32pm
    Paddy was and still must be an inspiration to us all. He helped lead us from 22 MPs to 46 MPs in only two general...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 23rd Dec - 8:08pm
    Only saw Paddy Ashdown once at a meeting in Yeovil but was very impressed with his grasp of the issue. This is very sad news...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 23rd Dec - 7:51pm
    Peter, I am sorry my first question was not as clear as it was when I reworded it. To me the question was the same...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 23rd Dec - 7:24pm
    Peter Martin, I live in London and as I have mentioned on a number of occasions there are more people living in poverty in London...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 23rd Dec - 7:24pm
    Four very good ideas. What happened to them. Killed by the mandarins in our party content in their comfort zones. There are no Paddy's in...