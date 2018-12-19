Christmas Competition: Why be a Liberal Democrat?

That’s a good question at the moment, one I’m constantly asking myself. To be clear, I’m looking at this question from the holistic point of view, that is – why be a Liberal Democrat at all? I’m not going to give you a list of reasons justifying membership.

Considering the current shambolic state of our nation, the appalling failure of our Government and the ineffectual weakness of the supposed Opposition (the not-much-confidence motion, I ask you), it is almost inexcusable that we, the party of Remain, should be still scraping along the bottom in the opinion polls. Even our improving by-election performance now seems to be stuttering, though the party machinery tends to turn a blind eye to this. I can understand that; motivation and encouragement are important.

However, it’s time to face up. We’re so close to being a busted flush, and below the radar significant money and effort are being put into furnishing a phoenix to replace us, rising from the ashes of Brexit. Please, don’t think I’m disloyal or lobbing bricks in from outside – I love this party, I’ve spent thousands of pounds and thousands of hours running local parties, supporting campaigns and fighting for it and its predecessor as a council and parliamentary candidate over the past forty-five years. That’s why I want to save it.

To save it we must have clarity of direction, and total commitment to that direction. I’m afraid the time for a ‘broad church’ of opinion within our party is over. We now have to renounce the cuckoo in the nest – the Orange Book ovum – and take up the centre-left position of social liberalism this country so badly needs. Please don’t mistake this piece for a diatribe against the internal opposition. I respect OBers. I even like many of them. However, their politics aren’t mine, and when I hear that some of those prominent among them are attending Adam Smith Institute functions, I’m afraid the cracks between the aisles in that broad church have grown too wide.

The excessive pursuit of free-market political solutions (the economy, education, the NHS) has got us to where we are now – Brexit, xenophobia, disillusionment with the political system – and through our complicit behaviour in Coalition we are now rightly being held in part responsible for that and not seen as a trustworthy or effective alternative to the ghastly government and the appalling opposition. Note this is not an attack on the Coalition per se, it is an attack on our attitude in Coalition and our appeasing behaviour within it.

In this country and others, the need for change is clear. Many of those offering the wrong solutions to our ills rightly identify those ills and their causes, and that’s dangerous. Dangerous because it fosters hate and extremism.

So why be a Liberal Democrat? Well, be one if you’re prepared to join the party and prepared to fight for it to be a genuinely progressive and socially liberal party, and help throw off the shackles to the Orange Book-inspired excessively free market bastardisation which advanced the careers of a handful and ruined the prospects of the many. Our country desperately needs a strong, fair pro-European alternative. Don’t let someone else provide it, make it us, the Liberal Democrat

* Mark Blackburn, SLF Council and ex-Westminster Chair and PPC for Westminster North.