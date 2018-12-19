Competition: Who we Liberal Democrats are, and what we have to offer

Who we Liberal Democrats are, and what we have to offer

The finding of a You Gov survey of 5000 people, reported in the Sunday Times and then here by Caron, that in the event of Jeremy Corbyn’s Official Opposition supporting Mrs May’s proposed deal with the EU there could be a massive switch of support among the voters from Labour to our party, raises the question of our identity, perceived and genuine.

The voters who told You Gov that they would switch to us knew our commitment to staying in the EU and demanding another referendum to try to secure this result. The issue of Brexit has become an overriding concern to British voters, and would-be Remainers who put their faith in Labour at the General Election last June may well be doubting them now.

However, do they see the Liberal Democrats as a single-issue party, only perhaps of short-term value till some way forward is found in this huge national crisis?

As to that, this is not a crisis which can be resolved in the short term. Moreover, while the two major parties openly display unprecedented levels of internal division and consequent inaction, the Liberal Democrats stand out as being the only major British party where the elected representatives and the majority of party members agree in their aims. Ours is a party which has shown consistency and stability of purpose throughout, qualities which appear somewhat rare and surely of continuing value in the current maelstrom of British politics.

There is of course much more than our party has to offer, springing from our fundamental beliefs in the importance of individuals, and in fairness, freedom and community. The Labour Party, forever skewed towards the defence of the rights of unionised British workers, misses the needful defence of ordinary working people, some these days in short-term, insecure and ill-paid jobs whose inadequate top-up benefits can drive them to resort to food banks. The Tory government meantime dismisses the excoriating report of the UN rapporteur on Britain’s 14 million people in relative poverty, which shows the illusion of Mrs May’s promises to help the ‘left-behind’ and to govern for everyone.

Our party has, thanks to the patient work of thousands of activists, policies for Britain on jobs, industry and communities, policies on fairer taxation and adequate welfare provision, policies for a greener environment and better regional development, and many others to tackle the pressing requirements of health, housing and education. There is much ongoing work and much still to be improved, yet our problem is more of focusing on presenting a coherent image to the public than of any lack of properly-costed useful policies.

The self-image of our party, its tolerance, fair-mindedness, capacity to care for individual people and to want to devolve and share power, is one likely to seem agreeable to most British people. However, our preponderance of middle-class, city-based people of high education as our activists does give us that international, outward-looking, open culture which is not so widely shared. However, some of our best qualities, our capacity to respond positively both to new thinking and too old evils and propose remedies, may carry us forward in general approval. Our acceptance and endorsement of the Philip Alston report, with its demand for better treatment for the most disadvantaged, is a case in point. A moral message for national revival and renewal surely needs to be conveyed to the country now, and in my opinion, ours is the only party currently entitled to make it.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.