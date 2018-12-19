Caron Lindsay

Of course Jeremy Corbyn should apologise

By | Wed 19th December 2018 - 7:58 pm

I first met Jeremy Corbyn back in, I think, 1985. He came to Aberdeen University to speak in a debate in Women’s Week in favour of the motion “This House should ban Page 3.”

Jeremy Corbyn genuinely gets feminism more than most men, to be honest, so I find it hard to believe that he would deliberately make a sexist comment. I do think that there is an issue with misogyny in left wing politics and I think he could do more to tackle it in his party, so this isn’t an entirely clean bill of health, but there are a lot worse than he is.

When I first saw the video of him speaking in Parliament today, it did look like he had said “stupid woman” but I’ve wasted more time than it merited watching it several times since and I think he probably did say “stupid people.”

Most of us have probably found our colleagues irritating at times, even in the best and most mature of office environments. Most of us at least have the sense to express that irritation in private and away from prying cameras. The House of Commons at PMQs is about the most childish and boorish workplace on the entire planet.

In that febrile atmosphere, even the calmest of personalities can forget themselves and say things they shouldn’t. I believe Corbyn and I’ll forgive him his little lapse today.

But I think he has a hell of a lot to apologise for. Not to Theresa May but to the entire country.

For the last two and a half years, he has enabled May’s government to pursue the most reckless, the most damaging and the most senseless Brexit imaginable. Any half decent opposition leader would have had the government on the ropes within days of the Lancaster House speech when May laid out her plan to leave the Customs Union and Single Market.

With a mere hundred days to go, Spreadsheet Phil is splashing billions on preparation for a No Deal that should be removed from the table as an option and cast into the flipping sea.

And what does Corbyn do? When he has an open goal at Prime Minister’s Questions, he’s up the other end of the pitch scoring repeatedly in his own net.

He totally laid himself open to May’s pantomime jibes with all his faffing about on a confidence vote this week. A cynic might think he was giving the Tories material to beat him with on purpose. He has helped to create the Brexit Monster and he needs to take responsibility for his actions.

Jeremy Corbyn makes Iain Duncan Smith look like a good Leader of the Opposition and he unquestioningly backed the Iraq War. He is a disgrace to the office and he should apologise for that.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Warren 19th Dec '18 - 8:28pm

    Corbyn is not a natural leader and never will be.

    His election was an aberration, something he certainly didn’t expect.

    I wouldn’t be surprised if after winning he had a moment like the Robert Redford character in the film the Candidate.

    For those who are not familiar with the film on hearing he has been elected Redford looks at his campaign manager and says ‘What do we do now.’

    Corbyn cut a break in the snap General Election he won’t get that sort of break again.

    My main issue with him is the fact that he has encouraged the undemocratic socialist left back into the Labour party.

    His inner circle includes people who are neither social democrats or democratic socialists.

    At the constituency level entryism is de riguer once again with groups like the misnamed Alliance For Workers Liberty organising within Labour again.

    I am sure they are not the only ones.

    Labour with Corbyn at the helm is a real danger to those who value freedom and liberty.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRuth Bright 19th Dec - 7:58pm
    Steve Comer's comments about Southwark and Bermondsey are very interesting. My experience of Southwark as a Lib Dem councillor in the nineties and noughties was...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 19th Dec - 7:58pm
    Peter Martin, it is polite to include some detail as to why I feel many of the statements you make may have no veracity in...
  • User AvatarFraser Coppin 19th Dec - 7:52pm
    Token Orange Booker here! I think this piece makes some good points, but you also slightly misunderstand our position. Economic liberalism of the sort many...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 19th Dec - 7:34pm
    Well said, Katharine.
  • User AvatarTonyH 19th Dec - 7:22pm
    Can I be the first (at least here) to predict that Nigel Farage will stand in this by election? Peterborough had one of the highest...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 19th Dec - 6:47pm
    @ David Raw, Thank you. I always feel that if you can't explain anything in your own words you don't really understand it! I understand...