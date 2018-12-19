Of course Jeremy Corbyn should apologise

I first met Jeremy Corbyn back in, I think, 1985. He came to Aberdeen University to speak in a debate in Women’s Week in favour of the motion “This House should ban Page 3.”

Jeremy Corbyn genuinely gets feminism more than most men, to be honest, so I find it hard to believe that he would deliberately make a sexist comment. I do think that there is an issue with misogyny in left wing politics and I think he could do more to tackle it in his party, so this isn’t an entirely clean bill of health, but there are a lot worse than he is.

When I first saw the video of him speaking in Parliament today, it did look like he had said “stupid woman” but I’ve wasted more time than it merited watching it several times since and I think he probably did say “stupid people.”

Most of us have probably found our colleagues irritating at times, even in the best and most mature of office environments. Most of us at least have the sense to express that irritation in private and away from prying cameras. The House of Commons at PMQs is about the most childish and boorish workplace on the entire planet.

In that febrile atmosphere, even the calmest of personalities can forget themselves and say things they shouldn’t. I believe Corbyn and I’ll forgive him his little lapse today.

But I think he has a hell of a lot to apologise for. Not to Theresa May but to the entire country.

For the last two and a half years, he has enabled May’s government to pursue the most reckless, the most damaging and the most senseless Brexit imaginable. Any half decent opposition leader would have had the government on the ropes within days of the Lancaster House speech when May laid out her plan to leave the Customs Union and Single Market.

With a mere hundred days to go, Spreadsheet Phil is splashing billions on preparation for a No Deal that should be removed from the table as an option and cast into the flipping sea.

And what does Corbyn do? When he has an open goal at Prime Minister’s Questions, he’s up the other end of the pitch scoring repeatedly in his own net.

He totally laid himself open to May’s pantomime jibes with all his faffing about on a confidence vote this week. A cynic might think he was giving the Tories material to beat him with on purpose. He has helped to create the Brexit Monster and he needs to take responsibility for his actions.

Jeremy Corbyn makes Iain Duncan Smith look like a good Leader of the Opposition and he unquestioningly backed the Iraq War. He is a disgrace to the office and he should apologise for that.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings