Climate change is real!

At a risk of writing another article about a topic we have heard a lot about in the past few years, this one, again, focussed on climate change. Why? It is abundantly clear to all who read from a scientific perspective, that climate change is happening. We have seen wildfires destroying large swathes of land in Australia and the USA, we are seeing weather changes causing flooding and destruction in the UK, and an ever increasing magnitude of storms. We have been warned by scientists, the United Nations and many international governments that the time to take action is NOW.

At our own Liberal Democrat conference, whilst making our statement that we were going to cancel Article 50 as our leading policy in September 2019, we did also approve our policy as it pertains to climate change. Reducing the amount of pollution is one thing and we need to get the entire planet to be carbon neutral and the carbon negative, and we need to do it as quickly a physically possible.

As of last year, we added 33 gigatons of CO2 into the atmosphere, that is 33,000,000,000,000 tons. This is an enormous number and there are only two ways to adjust for it, we put less, or we take more out, and a combination is key. Governments can, and should, be leading the way, encouraging use of re-usable power sources, promoting eating that is good for the individual and good for the environment, car-pooling discounts, cheaper public transport; there are ways. If we consider that in the wake of COVID-19, which is hopefully a shorter term initiative, we have mobilised entire countries and the entire world to stay home, to socially distance, and to change their behaviour, why are we so inept to deal with what is, ultimately, a challenge to every species and the very future of our planet?

This short term view, or the selfish view that it doesn’t impact us, is just so typical of a millennial led society, where narcissism is the new word of choice and communitarians and those with a more charitable mind, are looked at through eyes of disbelief.

This capitalism on steroids, where more is better and money is valued above all things, may cost our children, our grand-children and our great grand-children the chance to experience the wonder of the world, and it may even stop them coming into existence at all. As Liberal Democrats, our duty is to work with our colleagues around the world in search of a humanitarian future, and this has to begin with ensuring existence, there is nothing that can matter more

* Steve Castree is a member of the Liberal Democrats Overseas Executive Committee.