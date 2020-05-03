Rennie calls for UBI summit to help those who can’t get government support

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has today called for an intergovernmental summit on a universal basic income to take place to ensure that support is urgently made available for those who have fallen through cracks of the current furlough and income support measures.
He highlighted the plight of self-employed workers who were not trading for the entirety of the last tax year, PAYE freelancers, self-employed workers who are paid in dividends, people who work from home and those who have recently changed jobs as examples of people who have experienced a sudden and dramatic loss of income as well as those struggling to access existing anti-poverty measures.
Across the UK, the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimate that roughly 675,000 people will be ineligible for the government’s Self-Employed Income Support Scheme, which mirrors the 80% wage subsidy scheme for the employed.
The IFS says another 1.3 million people with some self-employment income are likely to be ineligible because they received less than half of their income from self-employment last year.
His call comes as the The Poverty Alliance, Scotland’s anti-poverty network, has identified a number of shortcomings in the current crisis responses, including a lack of targeted social security support for families with children at either the UK or Scottish level, limited access to community care grants and gaps in employment protection programmes.
Willie said:
I fully understood and supported the decision to use the existing tax and spend apparatus to help people financially. Time was short and we needed to act fast. Now that those schemes are getting into place we need to take the next steps.
With economic uncertainty destined to loom for the foreseeable future, we need to ensure that everyone can afford to keep a roof over their head and a meal on the table.
We should be adopting the principles of a universal basic income: no one should be left behind. The UK Government has acted swiftly to back businesses and support furloughed workers but too many are slipping through the cracks and there’s a real risk that furloughed staff will lose their jobs when the current scheme ends.
The Scottish Government should work with their counterparts in other parts of the UK to convene an intergovernmental summit and deliver a universal support package that anyone in need can access swiftly.
For those who turn out not to need it, the money can simply be reclaimed through the existing tax system. There are huge advantages to making welfare support logical and straightforward. Canada has implemented a form of Universal Basic Income and Spain has committed to implementing it. The international case for this comprehensive measure is growing.
We have taken some unprecedented steps in response to this virus which have been welcomed but now that we have identified the holes in the schemes, we need to go a little further. When I pressed the First Minister, she expressed an interest in a universal basic income. But this is not an issue for later but one that we need to make a reality now.”
The 2019 Liberal Democrat autumn conference backed pilots of a guaranteed income scheme.
” self-employed workers who are paid in dividends,”
You can’t be self employed a pay yourself in dividends.
You set up a limited company, making sure that the shares are held only by yourself and family members. Then you pay yourself dividends instead of a salary and save yourself a heap of tax and National Insurance contributions in the process.
These tax dodgers really don’t deserve any sympathy at all. They haven’t paid in as they should when times were good, and now that they aren’t, they expect the Govt to help them out.
Peter Martin is correct in what he says, but I think it’s a bit harsh to call us tax dodgers given that Gordon Brown set up the current system by which directors of Limited Companies top up their salaries with dividends (which are taxed, though at a lower rate). I would guess that his thinking was that it is easier to regulate people operating as Limited Companies than it is the self-employed, which I was before my accountant told me I had to become Limited. I’m not looking for sympathy, but in order to keep people employed my partner and I have not taken our salary for six months, let alone a dividend.