Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Getting some exercise

By | Sat 2nd May 2020 - 5:00 pm

I have mentioned before that I have been starting most mornings with Joe Wicks. Given my age and general state of fitness, I haven’t been following the daily PE with Joe sessions, although a million other people have.

Instead I have been following his videos for seniors. Each of the five different workouts takes you through a 10 minute set of exercises, which can be varied to suit your capabilities.

I bought a Fitbit a couple of years ago to encourage me to get out for a walk each day. My daily step rate was never very high, reaching 8k or more on a good day. I achieved my highest rate ever of 23k  when I took the grandsons to Disneyland Paris last year. I have been alarmed to see that whilst in self-isolation I have rarely got above 4k.

Apart from a dance class I once attended at a health centre (and a long since abandoned involvement in fencing when I was at University), I have never really taken to exercise or sport, so following fitness videos is new for me. In fact, I am very surprised to find I actually look forward to them each morning.

Whilst I am enjoying doing Joe Wicks’ routines, I am now looking around for some variety, hopefully in a dance context. A couple of days ago I found a 30 minute Caribbean Dance Workout which is quite aerobic and certainly fun. The first time I did it I flailed around a bit, very pleased that no-one was watching me, and dropped out after 10 minutes. Today I was beginning to get the hang of the moves and lengthened my stay to 15 minutes. I’ve also found some 5 minute African Dance lessons which look like fun.

Some people have suggested Scottish Dancing, which I know I would love, although most of those dances really do involve other people. Any other recommendations?

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 2nd May - 5:58pm
    Katharine, I think one of the key problems with poverty campaigning is the use of the word poverty to describe inequality. Beveridge never used the...
  • User AvatarJohn Kelly 2nd May - 5:55pm
    Good speech by Dick Newby. Everytime there is an article about the Home Office on LDV liberal democrats shudder about the sheer awfulness of that...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 2nd May - 5:36pm
    Job guarantees are not enough, the government has to get involved at a local level in investing and stimulating local economic development. We should be...
  • User AvatarMichael Berridge 2nd May - 5:35pm
    @ David Raw The December 2010 election was the second that year, made necessary by proposals for electoral reform. Roy Jenkins writes in his biography...
  • User AvatarMartin 2nd May - 5:18pm
    For many countries the 'lockdown' strategy is to reduce the rate of transmission of infection. This involves distancing strategies, mouth and nose protection to reduce...
  • User AvatarAndrew T 2nd May - 5:14pm
    We have poverty thanks to social conservatism. We don't need a "social contract", we need to have policies to eradicate poverty and and the will...