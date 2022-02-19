Conference amendment and questions deadline approaches

Spring Conference takes place online between 11th and 13th March. You can register for that here. There is an accompanying Conference Live event in York run by ALDC on 12th and 13th March and you can register for that here.
At the live event, you will be able to watch the online debates and got to numerous social and training events. You can find the agenda here.
The main Conference agenda, including the motions has been published. Items up for discussion include:
British Sign Language
COP 26 follow-up
Tackling sleaze in politics
Improving air quality
Catching up on education post Covid
Fixing the Ambulance Crisis
Supporting British Farmers
Ending Sewage Discharges
Swift Justice for victims and offenders
Democracy and public debate
Criminal Records
Tackling the cost of living crisis
Support for businesses affected by the Omicron Variant
All the motions are set out in the agenda. along with proposals for reforming the Federal Board.
If you think that any of them could be improved, you can submit an amendment, either through your local, state of regional party, or a party body such as the Young Liberals or with the support of 10 members. You need to do this by 28th February – that’s a week on Monday – by 1pm. You need to submit all the details here.
If you’ve come up with a good idea for an amendment and you are seeking support for it, you could try submitting an article about it.