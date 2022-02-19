The Voice

Conference amendment and questions deadline approaches

By | Sat 19th February 2022 - 1:33 pm

Spring Conference takes place online between 11th and 13th March. You can register for that here. There is an accompanying Conference Live event in York run by ALDC on 12th and 13th March and you can register for that here.

At the live event, you will be able to watch the online debates and got to numerous social and training events. You can find the agenda here.

The main Conference agenda, including the motions has been published. Items up for discussion include:

British Sign Language

COP 26 follow-up

Tackling sleaze in politics

Improving air quality

Catching up on education post Covid

Fixing the Ambulance Crisis

Supporting British Farmers

Ending Sewage Discharges

Swift Justice for victims and offenders

Democracy and public debate

Criminal Records

Tackling the cost of living crisis

Support for businesses affected by the Omicron Variant

All the motions are set out in the agenda. along with proposals for reforming the Federal Board.

If you think that any of them could be improved, you can submit an amendment, either through your local, state of regional party, or a party body such as the Young Liberals or with the support of 10 members. You need to do this by 28th February – that’s a week on Monday – by 1pm. You need to submit all the details here.

If you’ve come up with a good idea for an amendment and you are seeking support for it, you could try submitting an article about it.

 

