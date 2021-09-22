Conference best bits: Fraser Graham on our party’s values

Edinburgh South Chair Fraser Graham delivered this cracker of a speech in the debate on What Liberal Democrats believe on Sunday morning. Where are the limits of free speech and how should our party deal with the boundaries?

Conference, I joined this party in 2016 because of one issue – Brexit. The reason I am still here is because of the values and principles our party upholds.

This speech is somewhat of a paradox. It should be completely unnecessary, because I’d take it entirely for granted that any true liberal would have no objection to the values put before you, either in the paper, the motion or the amendment.

But in this current climate, where members of the LGBT+ community, MY community, are facing almost constant daily attack through the media, on twitter and even here, at conference, we NEED to be bold, and firmly plant our flag as a party that is standing up for the rights of those we need to support and protect.

On Liberty, the paper states “We embrace freedom of thought and speech, and argue for stronger protection against those who abuse free speech, use it to promote division and hatred, or spread falsehoods and ‘fake news’.”

This is crucial. Free speech is not freedom to discriminate without consequence. It’s not freedom to be given a platform to espouse views which are actively harmful, or freedom to hound people on social media to the point of taking their own life. We need to be clear on this and push back against those who demand to be able to say whatever racist, transphobic, homophobic or ableist claptrap they desire without fear of consequence.

On Equality, the paper points out our proud history of legislating for equality. We need to continue this proud tradition, continuing to push for further advances in law to provide equality, such as further closing the gender pay gap, fighting for true reform of the Gender Recognition Act and fighting to protect the rights of minority voters.

This leads right into democracy. Our democracy is at threat. The Tories are attempting to use a false narrative, inspired by Trump’s republicans, of electoral fraud to make it harder for those who don’t have or can’t afford official ID to vote. Those without ID are often some of the most vulnerable in society, and should not be stripped of their democratic voice.

This is a short speech, so I don’t quite have time to cover community, internationalism or environmentalism other than to say we are a party of localism and supporting local voices, a party that is still committed to preserving ties with our European and international neighbours, and a party committed to taking urgent action to tackle the climate emergency. ~

The amendment further strengthens the motion and the paper, for equality it puts the onus on the state to actively make change and promote equality, ensuring nobody is held back.

The addition of human rights almost goes without saying, but it will mean so much to members of certain minority and disadvantaged groups to have a political party to declare loudly and clearly that we are the party of human rights, and will fight to the ends of the earth to protect them.

Conference, please support this motion and the amendment, and make it clear that we are a party of true liberal values and principles.