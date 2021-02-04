COP26 will fail unless we grant it the powers of a supra-national council

Embed from Getty Images

H.G. Wells’ ‘end of the world’ fantasy saw civilisation saved by a friendly virus, but in 1951 a new type of apocalyptic fantasy appeared in cinema screens. In The Day the Earth Stood Still humanity was given an ultimatum: put aside petty squabbles and come together, or be annihilated. Michael Rennie’s authoritarian ‘alien’ was clearly a depiction of human reason triumphing over the insanity of armed conflict, and the film reflected the founding principle of the United Nations; endless wars were the problem the human race faced.

We are now living the reality, and the problem isn’t wars. We face the end not only of human civilisation but of much of the natural world, and one of the millions of species headed for extinction could be our own. However, the message of hope from 1951 is as powerful as it was then. By uniting behind a single purpose, the concerted efforts of the human race could overcome the challenges we face. We don’t have the stern, but kind-hearted, alien laying down the law, so what we need instead is a world council tasked with creating a survival plan, and empowered to enforce it.

We already have the UN, but that was created after the horrors of World War II, and felt its first duty was to render impossible future invasions and annexations, so its founders sought to guarantee the sovereign right of countries to be free from the fear of invasion. Individual national sovereignty is an idea which is now hopelessly out of date, and it has become positively harmful.

Climate summit meetings still accept that each country has a right to act as it will within its own borders. They try to achieve consensus about what each can realistically do about climate change, but those that don’t want to sign up don’t have to. Sovereignty is a meaningless luxury when the damage to the environment affects the entire world, and sovereignty was probably always a delusion (Imagined Communities, Benedict Anderson, 1983), with the lines on today’s maps mostly just the residue of past wars and arranged marriages.

One obvious example of this absurdity is that the rainforests which play a vital role in controlling the climate are being plundered at an accelerating rate. Incredibly, pursuing short term financial gain is claimed as a ‘right’ by some of the politicians involved, and in other cases bribery and corruption allow ‘illegal’ destruction to go on unrestrained. Developed countries like ours are complicit, buying the food and other products grown on deforested land. Another example is the damage to oceans caused by over-fishing, which can’t be stopped because no-one ‘owns’ the deep oceans.

To a Liberal Democrat, the idea of replacing the UN with an authoritarian world council, equipped with real teeth to enforce its will, may sound anathema. Successive climate summits are having some effect, but we all know that it isn’t happening fast enough. Targets which are already far too timid are being missed, and climate change deniers are in power in too many countries.

In 1996 the head of American electricity utility told me that by 2050 the CO2 problem would have disappeared, and we’d be collecting solar energy in space and beaming it down by microwave. In 2021 there is no sign of hundreds of square miles of solar panels orbiting the planet, and nor is there any other sign that wishful thinking is going be our saviour.

COP26 in Glasgow will probably set some fairly rigorous targets, but what we need now is agreement that harsh penalties for failure will reflect the gravity of the crime of non-compliance, and will be sufficient to deter any potential defaulters. Carrying out the required actions should not be voluntary, and it should be clear that the authority of the climate council supersedes that of any national leader or government, whether or not they were democratically elected. We are no more ‘sovereign’ in the world than we are in our own countries. We are the temporary custodians of a planet left to us by our forebears, to be handed over to our descendants; however much it costs, we simply can’t afford to shirk that responsibility.

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire