What might a “Citizens’ Britain” local election campaign look like?

At the end of last year, Ian Kearns and I published a short report called Citizens’ Britain: a radical agenda for the 2020s. The title was in homage to Paddy Ashdown’s book of the same title from 1989, and the core of the approach remains exactly the same: we see the task of liberalism today as being to put more power in more people’s hands. We quote Paddy to start the report:

“A society cannot be free and is very unlikely to be successful for long unless the men and women in it have real power to determine their own destiny. The one thing that unfailingly gives me satisfaction in politics is to watch those who have been taught they are the subject of others’ power, rise to meet the challenge of power in their own hands – and then be unbelieving at what they are able to do.”

With elections coming up all over the country, I wanted to share an idea as to what it might look like to put this spirit at the heart of Lib Dem communications. I reckon it would look something like this…

Now, obviously this footage is a bit out of date, but I reckon you’ll get the idea. It’s taken from interviews I did with three Lib Dem activists about their activism during the first lockdown last spring: Josh Babarinde of Eastbourne Lib Dems; Jo Conchie, now standing for Police and Crime Commissioner in Cheshire; and Liz Barrett, recently elected as a Councillor in Perth.

My intention is to demonstrate what a low-budget campaign to celebrate “21st century community politics” – the politics of a Citizens’ Britain – might look like. It took me and a friend just a few hours to record the interviews and edit them together. I reckon if we wanted to pursue an approach like this, there would be hundreds of stories from all around the country we could tell. I think it would position us as a party right where we should be, as the party of the citizen, getting stuck in and using the power we have to make things better, through actions rather than words. I think it would make us all prouder to be Lib Dems, and make more people want to join us.

I’d love to know what you think.

* Jon Alexander is a member of the council of the Social Liberal Forum and of Sevenoaks, Dartford and Gravesham Liberal Democrats