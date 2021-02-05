Local elections to go ahead in May in England

Embed from Getty Images

The Government has confirmed today that local Council and PCC elections will go ahead as planned on 6th May in England, in spite of some lobbying to postpone them.

The option of an all-postal ballot has been ruled out, and Councils are being given an extra £31million to install plastic screens and hand sanitiser. Voters will have to bring their own pens and wear masks.

People who are shielding will be encouraged to vote by post. We have already learnt that the rules on proxy voting will be relaxed allowing anyone who has to self-isolate the opportunity to ask for a proxy vote right up until 5pm on polling day.

Schools will not be used as polling stations this time.

The BBC covers the news here, and includes this:

The Liberal Democrats too have expressed concern that restrictions on doorstep campaigning, including door-to-door leafleting, disadvantage smaller parties who rely on activists to get their vote out. Councillor Richard Kemp, who leads the party’s group in Liverpool, said going ahead with local elections in May could impact on voter turnout, and possibly the results. “It’s a problem because talking and listening to people is an important part of any campaign,” he said. “All our parties will be hampered. These could be fundamentally flawed elections, whether they will actually gauge people’s opinions accurately I doubt.” Ministers say they will publish specific guidance on face-to-face campaigning after consulting political parties.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.