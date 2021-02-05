Kirsty Williams on long term planning for schools during pandemic

Embed from Getty Images

Kirsty Williams, the Liberal Democrat Education Minister for Wales, has today been explaining the plans for the re-opening of schools in Wales. The youngest children will return after the half term break this month, joining the children of key workers and a few other groups of pupils who have continued to attend during lockdowns.

She is also quoted in the Guardian:

I think it’s important we try to take a longer term view that allows us to plan more effectively. We know if we can take those decisions in advance it gives more time for professionals and families to plan. We do need to have those discussions. There is a seasonality element to Covid-19. Therefore, we have to think about what the autumn and winter will look like.

It is refreshing to see some longer term vision, rather than short term reactions. As part of her thinking Kirsty is exploring shorter breaks during the summer months in Welsh schools to balance possible restrictions next winter.

