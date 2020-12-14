Citizens Britain: a radical agenda for the 2020s

On Saturday, the anniversary of last year’s disastrous General Election, we published a new report. Citizens’ Britain is the follow up to our previous collaboration, Winning for Britain, which was the first data-rich review of 2019. That earlier report concluded with the challenge of identifying “a distinct, progressive, liberal alternative”. Citizens’ Britain, a country where every voice is heard, and where we work together to solve the problems we face, is that alternative.

We must be honest with ourselves: liberalism itself is now under threat in this country. A year on from the General Election, the Conservative government’s approach to the pandemic and Brexit is endangering lives and livelihoods. Since his re-election, Boris Johnson and those around him have enabled nationalism and right-wing conservatism while also stifling progressive voices and ripping up the liberal institutions and frameworks that underpin our daily lives.

The mandate that Johnson and his cronies are claiming for this is rooted in a myth. The myth says people are uninterested in politics and just want government to get on with running things while they are left alone to get on with their lives. The Tories, to be clear, believe that Brexit and the hoarding of power in the central executive, at the expense of parliament, the devolved administrations, and local government, is no more than a response to the popular demand for government to ‘just get on with it’. To the extent that their governing philosophy extends beyond that, it is to say only that people should occasionally be called upon to use their consumer power to boost the economy.

This view of public sentiment is fundamentally false – as shown by the new polling data at the heart of the Citizens’ Britain report.

In May and June of this year, in the still relatively early stages of the pandemic, we commissioned a survey from YouGov of a representative sample of 1,650 British adults. The poll was designed to explore the relative appeal of three alternative framings of the guiding logic of the British political system:

A citizen approach, characterised by the statement “I believe giving everyone the opportunity to have their voice heard is the best way to solve the problems in this country;”

A consumer approach, characterised by the statement “I believe leaving businesses and consumers to do whatever it takes to grow the economy is the best way to solve the problems in this country;”

And a subject approach, characterised by the statement “I believe giving the Government whatever power it needs is the best way to solve the problems in this country.”

The response to our poll pointed to five distinct groups in the population. 18 percent most strongly identified with the subject approach, and 19 percent with that of the consumer. Another 7 percent were conflicted between approaches and 16 percent were ‘unsure’.

But by far the largest number, 40 percent, most strongly identified with the citizen approach.

This frame is also the most popular across almost every demographic, from socioeconomic group, to region, gender, ethnicity, and age. It is most popular among those who arguably have least power in the current system – the young as opposed to the old, and renters as opposed to owners – but is still preferred by those who have most too.

These findings suggest that the desire to ‘take back control’ goes far beyond Brexit to encompass a desire to come together as active participants in solving the problems of our country. To be treated, in other words as citizens, not just as consumers or subjects. This is the distinct, progressive, liberal alternative we need.

As well as setting out the data in more detail, the report:

Offers a new, deeply liberal definition of citizenship, rejecting the right-wing framing of it as a legal status held only by some, and instead claiming it as a “practice”: something we can all do

Shares case studies, from national to local, of what citizen-led politics looks like as it emerges across the world

Sets out what we see as the next steps in building a Citizens’ Britain

We hope reading the report gives you as much hope as research and writing it has given us, and look forward to hearing your thoughts.

* Ian Kearns is the Director of the Social Liberal Forum and Jon Alexander is a Council Member at the Social Liberal Forum.