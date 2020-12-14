Civilised disagreement – a target for 2021?

Some while ago, I was taken to task on this site for declaring that people had been the victims of conmen before and after the 2016 referendum. Apparently this was highly insulting to leavers although I was trying to emphasise the pain that goes with being lied to deliberately and made to feel stupid. It was a generalised statement and I can’t ever remember saying to an individual “You’ve been taken for a ride.”

In my own council ward two-thirds of the referendum voters opted for Vote Leave. This does not mean we treat them with contempt nor vice versa. The voters at local elections carried on voting for us. Some of them actually said explicitly that they disagreed with us about the EU but they supported us for other reasons.

As we move into the economic pain that is inevitable in 2021, the last thing on our lips should be “We told you so.” There will be those who will continue to see the EU as the source of all their woes but since there are now Conservative MPs who realise that they were sold a dud in the election of a party leader there will be ordinary voters who will sooner or later come to the same conclusion.

Come what may, we have moved into uncharted waters (exacerbated by the pandemic) and 2021 should be a time for reflecting on how we can find our way to a more civilised arena for political conversation in spite of the Trumps and Johnsons of this world.

Some things have to be seen as indispensable. One is the recognition that disagreement is an essential part of our humanity and the way we live together. Another is that distinguishing between facts and lies matters and that evidence is an important factor in making the distinctions. That assertion in no way removes disagreement but a shared assumption that some things can be taken as true is an essential component of much of life’s fabric in a democracy (e.g. the rule of law). I see these as minimum requirements for respectful conversation.

In recent years George Orwell has enjoyed something of a renaissance. In 2017 a book was published “Orwell on Truth” which has stayed by my bedside ever since I bought it. Since schooldays, as a freethinking radical Methodist and Liberal, I have always been a fan of the atheist socialist (well, more or less socialist) not least because of his writing style. George knew a thing or two about the language of politics. He knew that propaganda is a legitimate process. We might call it messaging these days. But he also knew that truth matters and he would have denounced alt-facts as nonsense.

The 2017 collection has an introduction by someone else not of my party political persuasion, namely Alan Johnson, my favourite Labour former cabinet minister. Alan dubs as “delicious irony” Trump’s short-term spokeswoman Kelly-Anne Conway channelling Orwell in describing a comment by her boss as an alternative fact rather than a lie. Some of the bold-type pull-outs each filling a page should be cherished if we are to stand a chance of cleaning up our political conversation.

If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear (The Freedom of the Press, August 1945).

Intellectual honesty is a CRIME in any totalitarian country; but even in England it is not exactly profitable to speak and write the TRUTH (Fascism and Democracy, February 1941).

All propaganda is lies, even when one is telling the truth. I don’t think this matters so long as one knows what one is doing, and why. (War-time Diary, March 1942).

Stay with us in 2021 George!

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.