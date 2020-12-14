Welcome to my day – 14 December 2020

Christmas draws closer and, it seems to me, has started in earnest a bit earlier than usual this year. Perhaps that’s because many of us need a bit of cheer at a particularly trying time. The prospects of a no-deal Brexit, combined with a long winter before the various vaccines are rolled out, are not likely to lift the soul, it has to be admitted.

This week theoretically sees Parliament go into recess for the Christmas break although, if some sort of deal is done, the session may run into “injury time”. All three major parties will be undergoing some soul searching in terms of how to vote in such circumstances, with some Conservatives unlikely to support any deal, Labour seemingly committed to support any deal despite serious misgivings and the Liberal Democrats torn between abstention and rejection. That may not matter in the Commons, but the Lords is different for so many reasons.

Last week, I answered some of the questions asked by our readers, and this week I thought I might offer some more site data – the five most clicked on articles over the past week. Funnily enough, on a rolling basis, the “Most Read” section actually represents the most clicked on articles over the past week which means that, if you look at it just after midnight, you have the past week’s complete data. Of course, it changes as days drop off but for the benefit of Katharine Pindar, here is the list for the week ending 13 December;

And so, having looked backwards, it’s time to set off into a new week. So buckle up, it may be a bit of a bumpy ride…