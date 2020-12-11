Observations of an expat: Looking foolish

Embed from Getty Images

Everyone hates to look foolish. To avoid this hugely embarrassing peril they will often go to great lengths ranging from self-deception to conspiracy theories to lies.

And the greater the personal investment in an untenable position the more difficult it is for the investor to change direction and face the chorus of “I told you so’s.”

Two of the most prominent examples of this foolishness are Brexit and Donald Trump. Millions of intelligent Americans have invested their political heart and soul in the Cult of Trump. They cannot comprehend the possibility of his losing the November presidential election. Therefore, their leader must be the victim of a massive fraud.

The numerous election officials – Republican and Democrat – who consistently maintain that the vote was the fairest in American history are evil participants in a Deep State conspiracy. They are in an unholy league with the courts that have repeatedly dismissed the Trump campaign claims of election chicanery.

The fact-filled brick wall that Trump supporters have bumped up against has led some of them to call for dangerously extreme measures. Pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has, for instance, called on President Trump to suspend the constitution, cancel the election result, declare martial law and then use the military to oversee fresh elections.

Britain’s Brexiteers are faring equally badly, although in a different way.

During the 2016 Brexit referendum debate and afterwards the proponents of British withdrawal from the EU promised the British voters an array of reassuring sound bites. They could have their “cake and eat it too”. Negotiations with the EU would be “Easy peasy”. Ireland was not a problem and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an “oven ready deal” to “Get Brexit Done.”

Whenever those opposed to Brexit pointed out the numerous pitfalls of ending free trade with its biggest and nearest trading partner and unpicking thousands of regulations, security links, trade patterns, scientific connections and political cooperation they were accused of resorting to “fear factor” tactics.

Well the nightmare of the Fear Factor is now the Here Factor. After a year of hard negotiations aimed at establishing a UK-EU trade agreement, both sides have effectively admitted failure. Short of a diplomatic miracle, Britain will leave the EU on 1 January 2022 without a deal.

Some of the results in the UK of this momentous failure in statecraft are price rises for European-produced products ranging from 2.8 to 35 percent. Freight road traffic is likely to be held up for days at a time as customs checks are introduced at ports on both sides of the English Channel. Perishable medicines and foods may be lost. A question mark hangs over the future of London’s future as a financial centre. A fishing war is likely between France and Britain and British police will be denied access to the EU’s database of criminal records. There are many more repercussions.

The Bank of England reckons that this No Deal Brexit will lead to inflation and, according to The Economist, an eight percent shrinkage in the UK economy. This would be on top of the 11.3 percent contraction that Chancellor Rishi Sunak has predicted will be caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The reaction of the British government is to minimise the problem and accuse their European negotiating partners of inflexibility and bad faith. They are not shouting fraud like their American cousins across the pond, but they are doubling down, seeking scapegoats and doing their best to not look foolishly incompetent.

The Johnson government is as heavily invested in the concept of Brexit as the Republican Party is in the cult of Trump. Neither can abandon their position without looking foolish. The problem is that there comes a point when you no longer appear foolish. You look plain ridiculous.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is a regular contributor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”