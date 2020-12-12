Christine Jardine introduces her puppy, Brora

It is a miserable December morning and we need something to cheer us up.

Step forward Brora, Christine Jardine’s incredibly cute 10 month old puppy. She’s featured in a Politicians and their Pets article in this week’s Holyrood magazine.

Here she is on a Highland beach:

In lieu of a hot take on the US Election nobody wants or needs, here is a cute video of Brora on a beach. You’re welcome xo pic.twitter.com/naoDnNXutx — Mhairi Macdonald (@mhairijanemac) November 4, 2020

It’s very clear that from the article that Brora is a Very Good Dog indeed:

What can she do? That’s quite a difficult one, but she does basically what she is told and is incredibly agile What do you love about her? She is a very happy dog who loves people and, it turns out, other dogs. Her coat is lovely and soft and lots of people say she is just like a teddy bear. What special talents does she have? She somehow manages to make people laugh at what she does. She is hugely entertaining and the way the curls around her mouth sit, she looks as if she is smiling. What’s her best trick? She knows the names of her toys and will bring you the right one… usually. What are her most annoying habits? Like most dogs she has a thing about shoes and you have to make sure they are out of her reach. Although she is also quite determined to get onto the back of the sofa so she can reach the book shelves and the hanging wine glasses which she likes to push with her nose to make tinkle. What’s the worst thing she’s done? Oh she is much better than some of the other dogs I’ve had. The worst thing she has done so far is chew the buttons off a dress – I had one pup that we had to keep out of the fridge by putting a child lock on it. He also destroyed a sofa bed!

And if you read the whole article, you can find out what animal Christine would be if she could choose.