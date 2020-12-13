EU Trade Deal: there are no good options left

I hate 13th December. I really, really do.

On this day in 1984, my Grandma died, way too soon, at the age of 64. I still miss her.

And last year, in the early hours, any hope of avoiding Brexit evaporated as Boris Johnson got a majority that could have enabled him to govern with more wisdom and flexibility from the constraints of the reckless extremes of his party. He chose not to take that chance.

On top of it all, we lost Jo. I’m still not over that. She remains one of the most exceptionally talented people I have ever known. She’s proof that the best people don’t always win in politics.

An election once Jo had had the time to establish herself would, I suspect, have had a very different result.

We are where we are though. And it isn’t fun. 2020 has not excelled itself. A couple of bright spots – the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, to be confirmed by the Electoral College tomorrow, the development of effective vaccines against Covid have not lifted the gloom by much.

Now the dreaded 13th December is the day we enter the final stage of the Brexit drama.

Whatever emerges from the EU negotiations over the next hours is going to be far from good. We’re looking at a catastrophic no deal or a damaging fig leaf of a deal that will hurt our businesses and cost people their jobs and homes. Let’s be clear. The Government is choosing this path. It had better options open to it. When we were gripped in the first wave of Covid, they could have done the responsible thing and requested an extension to the transition period. We’d have voted for it, so would the SNP. Labour probably would and the EU would almost certainly have granted it. The more excitable ERG types on the Conservative benches would have made a lot of noise, but we would have bought ourselves some time and stability.

I’ve always thought that the Brexit agenda was mostly about turning our economy into a low regulation, rights-free zone. This is why they are so resistant to any future improvements in things like environmental standards or workers’ rights. They dress it up as sovereignty, but it’s an oligarch’s charter really.

They manipulated people’s feeling of powerlessness with false promises of taking back control. The truth is that those people at the sharp end, the lowest paid and most vulnerable, will have less control than they had before.

There should be no problem with accepting the EU’s reasonable level playing field requirement in the trade deal. I doubt that there will be any major changes within the next few years anyway. These things take time to get through and would take even longer to actually come into force. If there were any changes, we could debate them and decide whether to accept them or take the consequences.

That we are so close to no deal shouldn’t be a surprise. Remember when Boris brought his deal back last year? He sold it to the ERG lot as no deal in a year’s time. If we end up with no deal, it’s no accident. They planned this all along. This has been a cynical exercise in public manipulation and we should be calling it out loudly.

Reading today’s Sunday Times (£) account of Boris Johnson’s dinner with Ursula Von Der Leyen this week, I felt shame and embarrassment in equal measure.

EU officials have told MEPs that in a 50-minute pre-dinner meeting, attended only by the two principals plus Lord Frost, Britain’s chief negotiator, and Stephanie Riso, von der Leyen’s French political fixer, the prime minister went in “with all guns blazing, urging her to sideline Michel Barnier”, the EU’s French negotiator, calling him “unimaginative” and an “obstacle” to a deal. In this version of events, Johnson also made a joke about how the British and Germans both know “how difficult the French can be”. Von der Leyen made clear that Barnier had all 27 member states behind him.

Yep, he went in there and slagged off the French. He treated the most important negotiation in our country’s history as if it was a Bullingdon Club Dinner. I feel like I want to apologise to our EU friends for the boorish and insulting behaviour of our Prime Minister. These are not the actions of someone who actually wants a deal.

So now ministers are apparently advising supermarkets to start stockpiling food. This is not what people voted for. In 2016, the Sunday Times was pro Brexit. Today’s leader (£) eviscerated the Government over the outcome.

And so we stand on the brink. There are no cabinet heavyweights to warn the prime minister of the dire consequences of taking the UK to the edge of no deal, just yes-men and women who owe their political advancement to him. Nobody is warning of the potentially catastrophic damage to the car industry, the nightmare for many farmers and the potential loss of investment and jobs in large parts of the rest of the economy, or of the fact that a no-deal exit is not only about short-term disruption but also long-term economic pain. Mr Johnson’s assertion that Britain will “prosper mightily” in the event of no deal runs counter to all the evidence, including the government’s own.

There is no good outcome left. Only catastrophe or bad. Heaven help us.

Marina Hyde wrote a searing recap of the lowlights of Brexit this week, which is well worth a read.

We must hope the way to the sunlit uplands is via shit creek – because that’s certainly the direction we took.

Sadly it seems that the Government didn’t even bother to bring a paddle.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings