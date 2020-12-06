How should Liberal Democrat MPs vote on any trade deal? Irina von Wiese and Humphrey Hawksley set out the options

We acknowledge the Liberal Democrat parliamentary party is not big enough to impact the vote on any Brexit deal and believe abstention is not an option. It would be seen as weak and give rise to attack from all sides. We do have opposing views on what the Yes or No vote should be, but we do have opposing views on what that vote should be. With whom do you agree?
Irina
Anything but a vote against would be a betrayal of our most loyal base and our core values.
Most vote for us because of our unapologetically pro-EU stance. This is the only thing that still distinguishes us from Labour. Voters remember backbones – Paddy Ashdown and Kosovo, Charles Kennedy and Iraq – and punish cave-ins – Nick Clegg and tuition fees. Only a vote against a Tory Brexit deal will show that we stand by our principles. We cannot endorse any form of Brexit.
A shambolic trade deal is not the ‘will of the people’.
We accept that a majority of people voted to leave the EU, but they never voted to leave the Single Market and Customs Union. Faced with the current situation, only 38% still think Brexit is a good idea. Whatever is agreed now will fall a long way short and cannot deliver what was promised in 2016.
A vote against ‘the deal’ is not a vote for ‘no deal’.
It is difficult to judge whether any deal short of a customs union will prove ‘better’ or ‘worse’ than no deal (WTO terms with the possibility for a trade deal in the future). Economically, a deal may mitigate the worst Brexit fallout but politically, it could be spun by Johnson’s propaganda machine as huge success and help him stay in power. ‘Whatever the verdict, given the Tory majority in the Commons, a LibDem vote against a deal will not bring about a ‘no deal’ result.
This vote is about standing by our principles. NO deal can be as good as the deal we had as full members of the EU. Now is not the time to give up on our principles, and our hopes for an eventual return to full membership.
Humphrey
Just about every British institution — parliament, the courts, the police and two general elections – has tested Brexit and it is happening. The Lib Dems have courageously opposed it and, yes, it is a bad thing. But the democratic process, which this Party signs up to, has delivered it.
A Brexit agreement represents far more than just more Tory lies and stitch up. Far more is at stake than bickering domestic party politics. Its impact is global. An agreement will be intricate and detailed. Twenty-seven other countries, whom we count among our allies, see it as the best way forward. A yes vote will be a vote for them, showing that we support limiting the damage that Brexit will cause to European lives, and that we support ensuring things can continue as well as can be in a bad situation.
Europe is changing. There are new voices from every corner, new ideas, arguments and visions which the LibDems need to be part of. A No vote locks the Party firmly inside the Westminster bubble and an old, lost campaign.
A Yes vote places the Party on the side of political pragmatism and with the people who want a deal. It would also be surprising, prompting the Party to argue its case and explain its place and vision for Britain in a forward-looking Europe.
It would show that the Party is preparing to fight not yesterday’s battles, but those of tomorrow, and fight them side-bv-side with those European allies which, underpinned by our shared values, have also said Yes to setting up a safer and more organized way for Brexit to unfold.
* Irina von Wiese is a former Liberal Democrat MEP an Humphrey Hawksley is a journalist, author and Liberal Democrat activist from Hammersmith and Fulham.
Not sure why “abstention is not an option”. It’s a way of saying “We can’t countenance No-deal, but no way are we going to help the Government out of this mess of its own making.” The absolute worst thing to do would be to vote for the Deal. To do so would mean we would share the blame when (not if) Brexit is shown to be a failure. We would lose all moral authoriwould ty to criticise the government over Brexit, because they would be able to throw it back at us with “But you voted for it.” It would also be a far worse betrayal than Tuition Fees. Our MPs were elected on a manifesto promise to “Stop Brexit”. Helping the Tories pass a Brexit deal that will only be slightly better than no-deal would be breaking that flagship pledge.
And here is an important point about the “democratic process”. Democracy does not mean that opponents of the winning team have to back away and support the government. The Tories were elected on a mandate to “Get Brexit Done”. But we have a different, opposite mandate. Helping the government fulfill its own mandate is not what we were elected to do. Our opposition to Brexit is part of the democratic process, and it needs to continue.
As actually it’s voting for the Deal that would be fighting yesterday’s battles. It’s a year now since the Tories were elected on their “Get Brexit Done” promise. It’s 4½ years since the referendum. Recent opinion polls consistently show a Remain majority. Getting behind the government on Brexit would be chasing yesterday’s opinion polls. Come 2024, people who have come to the conclusion that they were sold a pup over Brexit will not thank the politicians who went along with it.
Voters won’t remember whether we abstained or voted against. They rarely remember how oppositions, especially minor opposition groups, voted on any particular bill. However, they will remember if we vote for the Brexit Deal. It would completely alienate our Remain support base, and it would not impress either Bregretters, or people who still support Brexit (the latter of whom would vote for “true believers” rather than poll-chasing wannabes).
Humphrey……………..Europe is changing. There are new voices from every corner, new ideas, arguments and visions which the LibDems need to be part of. A No vote locks the Party firmly inside the Westminster bubble and an old, lost campaign……………………
No, no NO.. Europe may well be changing but so is the UK…A majority now believe that ‘staying’ would be the better option; there lies the future…
Johnson has stacked the Tory party with ERG types so whether or not a deal is struck, or whatever the deal is, the result will be ratified by Westminster; that battle is lost..
Any support this party gives will cost us dearly (especially in Scotland)…If you disagree with the need for a ‘wall’ between the UK and the EU why add bricks to that wall?
This is the Tory brexiteers project alone. Labour and Libems should abstain as we have no part of it. The UK needs some sort of deal with the EU. Voting against the trade deal could enable the wreckers of the ERG group to vote it down.
I am very convinced this piece is irrelevant after reading…
Abstention on this, trade , isn’t an option, but on a pandemic, and support for necessary restrictions, it is!
As well as, a Liberal Democrat saying , the liberal Democrats, pro EU stance, is the only thing distinguishing the Liberal Democrats, from Labour!
To think someone represented this party in the EU parliament with this view, worries me, this party has no view of Liberal, or Democratic philosophy it can impart, and on this, as on the pandemic, therefore offers little that is explicable to many or few!
If a deal is announced (Tues) it will almost certainly get over the parliamentary hurdle. This is good for us since it will be the Brexiteer Tories’ deal and Boris’s deal. They will have to defend it, for years perhaps, as the economic decline and gridlock ensues. Finally after 4.5 years of claim and counter claim, the truth will be upon us. We can safely vote against the deal, and thus avoid taking joint responsibility for the coming calamity.
Abstention is an option, one that, might be worth accepting, to let the Tories take responsibility for this, certainly more than on the pandemic, on which abstention is weaker, as this party and Labour, should support restrictions, even if this government is making a mess of things too much!
“… with this view, worries me, this party has no view of Liberal, or Democratic philosophy it can impart, and on this, as on the pandemic, therefore offers little that is explicable to many or few!” @Lorenzo Cherin
This is a profound comment which will be dismissed out hand by Party stalwarts. It is also worryingly relevant across the piece. Perhaps the Party has lost its way, the assault on its political narrative has rendered it irrelevant, unable to appeal to the populace and left its membership ignored and abandoned. Buffeted in the political storm and holed below the waterline! Food for thought or perhaps a deep breathe to smell the coffee! I would vote against the deal as it insulates us for the time being against further irrelevance but it is only a leak stopper between the devil and the deep blue sea!
Paul Reynolds
Any economic calamity shall be explained by this Covid disaster, as well as any results of Brexit.
We as a party must offer a better future. I told you so, is not the best we can put to our voters or to get voters.
Paul Fisher
Thanks and yes to everything you wrote there.
We as a party should have and should yet, offer a far more popular take or stance.
Most people are moderates on most things, radical too, but are not seeking anything we could not offer, yet we seem to thing it better to be obscure and pure.
There is a case for Abstention but on balance, We should Vote Against; Brexit is not “Over”, the Legacy will be fought over for Years & its vital that we are seen as being on the Right side.
Labour MPs will almost certainly split 3 ways on the Vote, lets try not to imitate them.
On balance I’d abstain.
But no good options from here, it’s a binary vote on 2 options we bitterly oppose.
If we vote for, Lib Dems supporting Brexit and would annoy core activists.
If we abstain weak Lib Dems on the fence.
If we vote against Lib Dems want no deal, and are just grumpy that Boris got such a brilliant deal.
Can’t win. My only suggestion would be to announce a big new policy at the same time (pick some items to renegotiate – Erasmus, CU possible EFTA?) to distract from the vote. But we can’t win from this vote so shouldn’t pretend we can.
It is in my view, essential, not to back a deal, as that would not be consistent with voters or views, adhered to thus far.
I favour abstention.
The EU being supported to the extent mentioned in the opening here, is what I question.
On this, the NHS, the BBc, the party ought to criticise and suggest when they are poor, when they could improve.
This is not a socialist or conservative party. Liberalism, democracy, mean support for flexible and pragmatic ideas, not loyalty to institutions, no matter what.
I support all these, and the Monarchy, but as a friendly critic when needed, and a in favour of much reform.
It is becoming an EU fan club, rather as on the BBC recently, the party looks to be without a clue as to how most feel.
Rather than seem to back out of touch elites, why not explain how a reformed EU or BBc or NHS, might serve well.
And offer how…
I agree with Alex McFie. As we voted against Brexit we must vote against any deal. Going into the Coalition did us huge harm and voting with the Nasty Party again will again harm us. Hopefully Brexit will ruin the extremist Tories forever in the next General Election and Liberal Democrats will recover as the main party they were till 1922.
Agree with Alex Macfie and Donald Cameron – but would advise caution and to avoid apparent contradiction by taking care not to alienate majority Scottish opinion should there be an opportunity to rejoin the EU via they know what.