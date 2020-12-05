Lib Dems support Small Business Saturday

After the year they have had, small businesses need a break.

So many have struggled as a result of the pandemic, either unable to trade or severely restricted.

Think of all those little independent shops who have been closed, open, closed and open again throughout the year.

The weeks before Christmas should be their busiest time.

The first Saturday in December is always Small Business Saturday, a day when we encourage people to support small businesses. This year it has even more resonance. We would miss the vibrant diversity of our local communities if we lost these assets.

Lib Dem parliamentarians have been out and about supporting small businesses in their constituencies. Here’s a flavour of what they have been up to:

Today is the day! 🛍️ On this #SmallBusinessSaturday I am thinking about what a hard year it has been for businesses across Bath. I am so pleased that our high street is open today and hope that many of you will be safely visiting (or ordering from) our independent shops. https://t.co/tuHs4iISzc — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 (@Wera_Hobhouse) December 5, 2020

https://twitter.com/LaylaMoran/status/1335230044994752514?s=20

Delighted to meet the team at @paradesendbooks in Ham – just opened this week! Pop in and pick up some stocking fillers like I did. #SmallBusinessSaturday pic.twitter.com/iOxQZOt5Bu — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) December 5, 2020

In fact, if you check out Sarah’s Twitter, she’s been in an awful lot of shops in her Richmond Park constituency.