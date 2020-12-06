Caron Lindsay

Jamie Stone and the Runaway Pea

Sun 6th December 2020

Winter has hit this week, the best case scenario on future trade with the EU is that our Government is going to agree to something that destroys the beautiful castle we have become used to and leaves just a rickety drawbridge over a shark infested moat and 25000 jobs are to be lost with the collapse of just two retail giants. It’s been a grim few days and we know there’s worse to come in this most anxious of Decembers.

Across the country people are trying to cheer themselves up. Christmas lights have been going up here since mid November in an attempt to brighten the gloom.

Something guaranteed to bring a smile is LIb Dem MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross reads a story on Twitter to the primary 4 (Green) class of Noss Primary School in Wick. Enjoy.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • David Raw 6th Dec '20 - 1:53pm

    Nice fella,. Jamie Stone. Not the least bit stodgy or boring – and with an infectious sense of fun and humour. The party should use him more for PR purposes. Get him on the One Show or Have I got News for You as and when he can come out of isolation.

