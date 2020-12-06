Jamie Stone and the Runaway Pea

Winter has hit this week, the best case scenario on future trade with the EU is that our Government is going to agree to something that destroys the beautiful castle we have become used to and leaves just a rickety drawbridge over a shark infested moat and 25000 jobs are to be lost with the collapse of just two retail giants. It’s been a grim few days and we know there’s worse to come in this most anxious of Decembers.

Across the country people are trying to cheer themselves up. Christmas lights have been going up here since mid November in an attempt to brighten the gloom.

Something guaranteed to bring a smile is LIb Dem MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross reads a story on Twitter to the primary 4 (Green) class of Noss Primary School in Wick. Enjoy.

During lockdown, I was sent some lovely poems by Class Four Green in Noss Primary School in Wick. They really cheered me and my team up during a difficult time. To say thank you, I’m sending this delightful storybook about a runaway pea to Class Four Green. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Zmz00mPDyw — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) December 5, 2020

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings