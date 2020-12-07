7 December 2020 – welcome to my day…

Good morning, gentle readers, and welcome to another week here at Liberal Democrat Voice. I have to admit that it’s going to be a quiet start, as I’ll be attending a funeral later, so do bear with me if moderation isn’t as snappy as it usually is.

Following on from my plea a fortnight ago, we’ve had a few requests and/or comments, and so I ought to respond.

To Katharine Pindar, who raised the issue of press releases, we’re not receiving very many at all at the moment – we are receiving e-mails from the HQ Press Team, but not much in the way of actual press releases, so we’ll check to see if the communication channel has failed.

Sue Sutherland wondered if we might publish data on the reasons why comments were rejected, and I can see how that information might be of interest. The catch is that it requires effort to gather the data, and to interpret it fairly and, to be honest, it’s a job that we don’t have time for. However, I will note that we’ve rejected slightly less than 4% of the 485,000 or so comments submitted since Liberal Democrat Voice was launched in 2006 (is it really that recently?), which might indicate our general tolerance level, or that most of our readers are reasonably fair-minded, respectful souls.

Do you have any other questions, suggestions or ideas? Do use the comments section to raise them, and I’ll try to reply next week.