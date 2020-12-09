What can the Lib Dems learn from the Tories digital campaigning?

During last year’s election, I took a brief secondment from my usual role to join the team at the political consultancy Datapraxis – this is where the relationship started that resulted in the Winning For Britain report I co-authored with Ian Kearns earlier this year, and that I know many in the party have found useful.
Another of the organisations I got to know during that time was Valent Projects and in particular its Director, Amil Khan. An investigative journalist and social media strategist, Amil was digging into what the Conservative Party was doing online – and what he was finding was fascinating, in two ways. First, there was some seriously questionable activity going on, which will surprise very few people. More importantly, though, they were using digital in some very different – and very smart – ways.
Since then, Amil has continued to dig. When official election spending data started to come out, the plot thickened. It seemed the Conservatives had actually spent significantly less – including £1m less on social media specifically – than they had in 2017, yet achieved far more. It was clear they were spending smarter, not just more. I knew Labour Together had asked Amil to do a quick take as part of their Election Review, so we got in touch with Hannah O’Rourke there and with Neal Lawson at Compass, to ask Amil to share what he had found more widely.
The resulting report, Power and Persuasion: Understanding the Right’s Digital Playbook, is published today and free to download from the Valent website. Neal and I are hosting a discussion with Amil, Hannah, Dr Kate Dommett from Sheffield University (author of another recent report on digital campaigning, for the Electoral Reform Society) and Paul Hilder, CEO of Datapraxis and one of Europe’s most experienced and widely admired progressive strategists. You can sign up for the event here.
By way of a snapshot in the meantime, the report is structured around eight key Conservative Party tactics, and five recommendations to progressives of all parties and none in response.
Two key insights frame the findings:
1. The Conservative Party won fewer than 330,000 additional votes in 2019 compared to 2017 – less than 0.7% of votes cast – yet won a landslide 80 seat majority. This suggests that they won votes in the right places to translate into seats, the result of highly effective targeting.
2. The Conservative Party spent significantly less money in 2019 compared to its spend in 2017. This suggests that they have begun not just to spend more than other parties, but to spend smarter.
The eight key tactics used by the Conservative Party in 2019 are:
1. Nailing The Narrative: highlighting the fact that Boris Johnson’s approach had been developed for Theresa May by Lynton Crosby in 2017, but not used by her
2. From Top Table To God Pod: highlighting the shift in power over campaign strategy from politicians supported by admen to politicians led by digital campaigners
3. Gathering Data: showing how the Conservative Party used early Facebook advertising, as well as an expansive approach to its privacy policy, to gather extensive data long before the campaign started
4. Targeting: Who, What, When?: highlighting the tools – such as daily MRP polling and Facebook analytics – that allowed the Conservative Party to focus it’s digital spend where it would translate into seats, and when (including the fact that spend appears to have been heavily loaded at the end of the campaign)
5. Building Local Skills: highlighting the role of digital agencies – who do not appear on the Conservative Party official election spending submissions – in supporting key candidates to develop their social media profile and effectiveness
6. Outriders: contrasting the difference in impact between progressive outriders such as Momentum and Novara with the highly targeted approach of Conservative outriders – and pointing out the lack of transparency as to the funding of many of these
7. Exploiting Broadcast: explaining the dynamics behind the Conservative Party’s use of broadcast media primarily as a means to generate content for social media
8. Counter Crisis With Disinformation: looking at the case study of the sick boy on the floor of Leeds Hospital in comparison to disinformation techniques used around the world
The five recommendations for progressives are:
1. Embrace persuasion: This is a way of using digital that the progressive movement hasn’t yet got up to speed with, and needs to
2. Invest time and energy in the narrative: Narrative development and message testing need constant work, and certainly work well before any election campaign period begins
3. Equip and empower local candidates with digital tools: Local parties should be a point of distinction for the progressive movement, but they need support
4. Supercharge the outriders: The progressive movement is an organic, diverse movement, not just a hierarchical monolith; that’s a huge strength, but only if we make it deliver
5. Make targeting a campaign obsession: Once the campaign period begins, knowing moment-to-moment what’s happening and whether it’s working and allocating resource appropriately now possible – and essential
I hope you enjoy the report, and that you’ll join us on Thursday.
* Jon Alexander is a member of the council of the Social Liberal Forum and of Sevenoaks, Dartford and Gravesham Liberal Democrats
Putting all the clever computer stuff one one side, both the Labour and Lib Dem leadership lost it in December, 2019 because neither Mr Corbyn or Ms Swinson cut it as credible potential Prime Ministers….. though the latter claimed she was.
Johnson, as you say, lost 330,000 votes….. but the ‘Oven Ready’ deal as he went into the fridge persuaded his core vote to mostly turn out….. because folk were fed up and wanted an end to the Brexit Saga.
I could have told you that for less than £ 1 million, Mr Alexander. The rest is froth and a cottage industry in London and the Home Counties. I suggest you have a look at Scotland where the Tories, Labour and the Lib Dems are endangered species. Find out what’s going on and why the Lib Dems are clinging on to fifth place.
Thank you for an interesting if, for some, a somewhat jargon heavy article!
Might we also consider the horizontality of the corporate media “playing field”, not least “our” B. B. C.?
Were Mr. Johnson and Mr. Corbyn treated equitably and/or objectively before and during the election?
I agree entirely with David Raw. Politics used to be about ideas, ideals, passion and, to a far greater extent than today, HONESTY. Now it’s more about conjuring tricks and sleight of hand – chase the ace and avoid the Joker. It still amazes me how many people succumb to the kind of blandishments that appear at election time. What it usually boils down to is making greed patriotic, as the late Clive James wrote in his TV column in the Observer the Sunday after Mrs Thatcher won her first General Election in 1979 – the cynical; “What’s in it for ME?”
Hi David – to some extent I agree, as you will find if you take a look at the SLF report “Winning For Britain”, by me and Ian Kearns…
(here: https://www.socialliberal.net/winning_for_britain)
But I would also point out that Boris Johnson clearly SHOULDN’T have cut it as a credible Prime Minister – yet the Conservative comms machine at least succeeded in making him out as the best of a bad bunch, which he arguably was not. Likewise the way to get Brexit off all our plates would arguably have been a People’s Vote. In other words, our raw material was bad, but so was theirs – and they made it work a LOT better.
The fact that the Conservatives were able to dominate the framing of the election – and indeed continue to dominate the framing of the national conversation – is surely something worth understanding and learning from.
Thanks @John Marriott – I think there might be a different way to frame things, as you will see if you join and/or sign up to email alerts from the Social Liberal Forum. Ian Kearns and I have another report coming on Saturday called Citizens’ Britain, with more than a small nod to Paddy Ashdown’s 1989 book of the same name… I’ll look forward to hearing what you make of that!
@Steve Trevethan – you might want to check out Amil’s report – Tactic 7 gives a good outline of how the Conservatives managed to control broadcast media… it’s really quite mind-blowing.
Thanks to J. A!
If a group or political party can manage to control our broadcast media,
has our nation then ceased to be a democracy and been high jacked into being an oligarchy, quite possibly, a plutocracy?
Might we and our party be well advised to highlight this fundamental change and do something about it?