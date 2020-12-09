You may hope – with Trump on his way out – that his UK protégé may have given up the tricks of the Trump playbook. However, take a look behind the Brexit and Covid headlines this week, and you will get a glimpse of some devious destruction of our constitutional conventions.

In his Dimbleby Lecture of October 1976 former Lord Chancellor Viscount Hailsham – a true Tory if ever there was one – warned against Britain’s slide towards “elective dictatorship”.

With the recent publication of a draft Bill to repeal the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, his illustration of the power which then accrued to the leader of the majority party in the Commons is especially apt. “At the centre of the web sits the prime minister. There he sits, with his hand on the lever of dissolution, which he is free to operate at any moment of his choice.” In his foreword to the draft, Bill Mr Gove emphasises the over-riding principle that the Government of the day has the confidence of the House of Commons, but he then excludes MPs from the process.

The Hailsham lecture observed: “The opposition is gradually being reduced to impotence, and the government majority, where power resides, is itself becoming a tool in the hands of the cabinet”.

The controversy around whether the Internal Market Bill fulfils or negates the 2019 Conservative Manifesto continues. Hailsham commented: “I must now add the new – and, to my mind, wholly unconstitutional – doctrines of mandate and manifesto.”

Some 44 years later this lecture is especially relevant in December 2020 because it is precisely 12 months since Boris Johnson promised: “In our first year we will set up a Constitution, Democracy and Rights Commission.”

After the illegal attempt to prorogue Parliament – and continuing attacks on the judiciary and Civil Service – it may seem odd that the Hailsham lecture long ago set out the Commission’s agenda. Instead of elective dictatorship he advocated conserving, restoring and refreshing parliamentary democracy.

He urged that a Constitutional Convention should examine a written federal constitution for the United Kingdom, with devolution in England as well as for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, a Bill of Rights, reform of the voting system, and replacement of the House of Lords by a Senate elected by PR.

Of course, he could not foresee the arrival of digital campaigning, and, with it, US-style inflation of “dark money”, foreign interference and attempts to undermine electoral law.

In the last few days, Mr Gove’s Cabinet Office has quietly indicated that they hope to distort the regulation of election spending still further by enabling candidates to pretend that they have no knowledge of national party expenditure on direct mail, online messaging and call centre support in target seats. Simultaneously, they propose a massive increase in the national spending limit in General Elections to permit up to £250,00 investment to help Tory candidates over-power their opponents in these seats.

Hailsham’s lecture concluded with: “My object is continuity and evolution, not change for its own sake. But my conviction remains that the best way of achieving continuity is by a thorough re-construction of the fabric of our historic mansion. It is no longer wind- or weather-proof. Nor are its foundations still secure.”

Parliamentarians of all parties and none believe that the challenge and the opportunity are now even more urgent. The Constitution Commission must be truly independent, and resolute in protecting our parliamentary democracy from this Trumpish elective dictatorship.

* Lord Tyler is the Liberal Democrat Lords Spokesperson for Political and Constitutional Reform.