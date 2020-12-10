Reform the House of Lords

With Britain battling both a pandemic and an economic crisis, and bracing itself for the chaos of a no or thin deal Brexit, introducing the idea of Lords reform sounds, at best, out of touch, and, at worst, misguided.

Recent events however suggest that we can no longer afford to ignore it.

First was Lord Kilclooney’s offensive tweet referring to Kamala Harris as “the Indian”. It was enough that it was racist and misogynistic. Pretending that he simply could not remember her name when a Google search would have revealed it in less time than it took for him to write the tweet tells us that it was a calculated move. We already know that black and Asian political candidates face the brunt of online abuse. In July this year Dawn Butler MP closed her constituency office in part because of bricks thrown through the windows, and threats against her and her staff. In this context, the impact of the tweet is a chilling effect on democratic engagement: you are not welcome. The Commissioner for Standards has proved incapable of enforcing any behavioural standard, with Lucy Scott-Moncrieff responding to News Letter on 12th November 2020 that “[I]n this instance, Lord Kilclooney’s conduct on Twitter does not fall within the scope of the Code and it is outside my power to investigate”.

Second was the Conservative peer David Freud’s involvement with five Conservative MPs in a letter to senior judges seeking to influence the decision of Mrs Justice Whipple, the judge tasked with ruling on whether the references made in Charlie Elphicke’s criminal trial could be made public. The secretary to the Lord Chief Justice, the head of the judiciary in England and Wales, responded that it was improper to “seek to influence a judge in a private letter and do so without regard for the separation of powers or the independence of the judiciary”. The matter has been referred to the Commissioner for Standards by Helen Hayes MP.

These incidents have taken place in the context of a Prime Minister content to ignore both the recommendations of the Burns committee to reduce the size of the House of Lords, and his predecessor’s agreement to exercise restraint in the creation of life peers. While May restricted herself to creating 43 life peers, Johnson has already appointed 36. As well as coming under fire for appointing his friends and allies, the impact of such a sizeable majority of Conservative peers is to weaken the chamber’s power to conduct effective parliamentary oversight.

In an unelected chamber, it is crucial for the Commissioner for Standards to assume the role that the discipline of the ballot box would otherwise fulfil. Lord Maginnis’ suspension on Monday for bullying and harassment following an investigation by the Commissioner is a welcome development, but the fact that the suspension relied on a vote in the Lords again raises a question of independence.

More than that, we need to ask ourselves who we want making the rules. A legislature shaped by patronage or relevant experience? Numbers that allow for rubber stamping of the Commons or effective scrutiny? Anyone in doubt as to the real risk of the degradation of the Lords, and, in turn, the quality of our democracy should look to the recent report of the National Audit Office that the government favoured its own contacts in the awarding of millions of pounds worth of coronavirus contracts. We have been warned.

* Victoria Lee a member of the Wycombe Liberal Democrats and was a candidate in the Buckinghamshire unitary election until that election was cancelled earlier this year.