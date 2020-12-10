A Europe policy for the Scottish elections: a humble suggestion

Embed from Getty Images

I must begin with a disclaimer. I am not Scottish, I have no Scottish blood that I know of, and I have never lived in Scotland (the “Mc” in my surname is Irish, courtesy of a great-grandfather who left Galway in the Potato Famine and ended up in the Metropolitan Police). But I love Scotland. As a Lib Dem I campaigned in the 2014 referendum for Scotland to remain in the UK, and today I am as devastated as any Scot that we are leaving the European Union.

That certainly gives me no right to make any suggestion about what the people of Scotland should do at this juncture, so I float the following with due humility. It is an idea; it is not thought-through. If it is worth thinking about, there will be much devil and much detail to be grasped before it can be developed into a policy, but I throw it open for discussion in the party, north and south of the border. Here goes.

In next year’s Scottish elections, we should campaign for Scotland to have the same status in the UK as Northern Ireland will have from 1 January 2021. It would mean Scotland remaining in the Single Market and having the same customs status as NI.

It would have the following advantages:

it would be democratic (giving at least some weight to the Scottish vote in 2016 to remain in the EU);

it would also respect the 2014 Scottish referendum decision to remain in the UK;

it would end the new invisible border in the Irish Sea between NI and Scotland (although leaving it in place for England and Wales).

Following on from the last point, it would give Scottish business direct access to the EU without all the hassle of customs checks/Brexit bureaucracy. By taking the Stranraer-Belfast/Larne sea route, lorries from Scotland could then take one of the increasing number of direct ferries between the Irish Republic and France. This would make Scotland a substantially more attractive place for inward investment than England and Wales.

It would also reduce congestion at Dover and other ports in southern England, to say nothing of the M20.

My suggestion would have the following major disadvantage:

it would mean that the customs/inspection regime shortly to be established in the Irish Sea will have to be established on the England-Scotland border instead.

However, we are informed by our esteemed government that the sea border with NI is going to be administered with a very light touch. Would not the same be the case with the border between England and Scotland? And, if not, why not?

Finally, it might make many people south of the border finally wake up to the destructive and ultimately unpatriotic nature of Brexit, and hasten the day when there is a rethink.

* John McHugo is a member of the Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Advisory Group. He is a former chair of Lib Dem Friends of Palestine and is the author of A Concise History of Sunnis and Shi'is, Syria: A Recent History, and A Concise History of the Arabs.