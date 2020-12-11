A longer read: Women born between 1954 and 1960 lose up to £40,000 each

Embed from Getty Images

From October 6th anyone born after 5th October 1954 will have a state pension age of 66 – for some women this is six years later than they were originally promised.

The 1995 Pensions Act intended raising the age of eligibility to the State Pension for women to 65 over a ten-year period between 2010 and 2020. The 2011 Pension Act accelerated this and raised the age to 66 for both men (previously 65) and women.

Women born in the 1950s might have spent half their working lives paying National Insurance in the knowledge they would get their State Pension at 60 years of age and may now get up to £40,000 less than they knew to be their entitlement. There is evidence of women retiring only to discover they will not get their State Pension. Even some people closely involved with older people and pensions were unaware of the precise timetable as so little publicity was given to it.

The “Back to 60” campaign lost its appeal in the High Court, in October, but “Women Against State Pension Inequality” continue their campaign. These women have a very real grievance and yet appear to be being brushed aside. Both LibDems and Labour had it in their manifestos to do something about it. And former Pensions Minister, Baroness Ros Altmann would appear to support some compensation on grounds of maladministration as these women were not written to personally in either 1995 or 2011.

More than 1million female workers have no savings or private pension provision, of which 43% have less than £100 saved. Two million people over 75 live alone, of which 1.5 million are women.

There are 1.9m older people living in poverty in Britain today many of whom were forced into retirement and condemned to spending the rest of their lives in poverty. Britain has one of the lowest State Pensions in the developed world at just 29% of average earnings with the official definition of poverty being anything less than 60% of median household income. Britain’s 29% compares with 100.6% in Holland, 94.9% in Portugal, 93.9% in Italy, 91.8% in Austria, and 81.8% in Spain.

When the State Pension was introduced it was linked to earnings so that it would keep pace with the growth in the economy. As the economy grows so too do the expectations and requirements of life – for example, very few people had a refrigerator in the 1950s and yet it would be difficult to live without one today.

Margaret Thatcher changed the “earnings link” to a “prices link” after which the pension was eroded over several decades. The “triple lock” introduced by the coalition government whereby the State Pension is increased by earnings, prices or 2.5%, whichever is the greater, was an attempt to reverse this erosion. However, the State Pension, at just over £7,000 per year, is still less than half the Living Wage of someone working full time which is deemed to be the minimum required to live!

The abolition of the “default retirement age of 65”, also by the coalition government, was one of the last human rights issues to be tackled in that there was no other group of people who could be excluded from employment in this way. Imagine the outcry had it been possible to deny people employment or sack them on grounds of gender, race, disability or religion and yet until 2011 it was legally acceptable to exclude people from employment on grounds of age alone. Redundancy had been shown to have a more lasting debilitating effect than either divorce or bereavement. Enforced retirement was like redundancy; only more so, as there was little hope of further work. There was little wonder that there was so much depression amongst older people.

Now that people can no longer be forced into retirement there is a case for linking the eligibility to the State Pension to retirement, and not age, so that people who go on working continue to pay National Insurance and don’t draw their State Pensions until they retire (with phased arrangements). This might be a catalyst to freeing up money to both compensate women born between 1954 and 1960 and to raise the State Pension to 60% of national average earnings in order to lift older people out of poverty and produce consequential savings. Given the correlation between income and demand upon the NHS this would reduce demand on both health and social services with compensatory savings to be made. Currently 4/5th of NHS expenditure is on older people with £19.6billion spent on malnutrition amongst older people.

If Margaret Thatcher was responsible for undermining the State Pension, Gordon Brown can be held accountable for the demise of “final salary, defined benefit pensions” with his 1997 tax raid on pension funds at a time that most were in surplus. Gordon Brown abolished the tax relief pension funds earned on dividends from stock market investment. This reduced the value of retirement funds by over £100bn and has since raised over £230bn in tax. Up until then most pension funds had built up healthy surpluses and were sustainable.

Surely with a defined benefit scheme there should be a legally binding contract the minute the first payment is made? These constantly changing returns do little to instil confidence or encourage people to make provision for their retirement.

Even the, so called, “gold plated” final salary defined benefit public sector pensions have been hit. Until 1974 they were index linked to earnings after which they were linked to RPI. Then a little over ten years ago the index was changed, quite unilaterally and without consultation, to CPI: even for pensions in payment where surely there must have been a contract as people had taken a decision to retire after consideration of the pension they would get. Since then, pensions linked to CPI have increased by 26.6% when had they still been increased by RPI they would have gone up by 32.4%. Average earnings have gone up by 41.7%.

More recently public sector defined benefit pensions have changed from a percentage of final salary to a percentage of average salary which the Government argued would favour the lower paid as they would get a smaller cut!.

Just one in twelve people are now in a final salary defined benefit pension scheme down from 34% in 1997.

The introduction of auto-enrolment, in October 2012, has seen an increase in the number of employees in occupational pension schemes from 47% to 88%. However, these are defined contribution schemes with no guarantee of the eventual pension.

When one retires one is as rich as one is ever likely to be, interest rates have affected savings and few are able to replenish their savings when drawn out for major and necessary purchases. Add to this the alarming erosion of incomes outlined above and one begins to see the extent of the problem.

Surely, we will never get people to save enough for their retirement until they can be assured that their expectation when commencing contributions will be honoured. The Government needs to act and act now, leading by example, undoing the harm it has done and restore confidence by compensating women born between 1954 and 1960 and ensuring that in future agreements are honoured and legally binding from the time the first contribution is made.

* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services of South Glamorgan County Council, a former Non-Executive Director of Winchester & Eastleigh Healthcare NHS Trust and a former Director of Age Concern Hampshire.