Liberal Democrat electoral and policy pact with Labour, or not?

The party has been buzzing with pro and anti ‘pact’ debate, and some parliamentarians have been espousing contrasting views.

On 11th December the Guardian featured an article ‘Starmer Urged to Start Co-operating with the Lib Dems’ on the necessity of a pact for Labour. A Liberal Democrat branch of the ‘Compass Group’ has been formed.

Here I have a stab at synthesising the two Liberal Democrat arguments. The party as a whole needs to decide. Which view do you support?

View 1

The lurch to the right of the Conservative Party has changed the landscape for the Lib Dems. Since the Tories adopted the tool of encouraging anti-immigrant sentiment to undermine Labour in its heartlands, and since the rise of the SNP, it has become very difficult for Labour to achieve a parliamentary majority on its own. This is true however popular Keir Starmer becomes.

From international aid, to immigration, to complete legal separation from the EU, and to fiscal policy, what used to be regarded as far-right fringe UKIP policies are now mainstream Tory tenets. The rightwards nationalist path looks likely to accelerate post-EU-transition, with the support of the UK’s notoriously far-right media.

Thus ‘progressive forces’ must unite if a perpetual Tory government is to be avoided. For the Lib Dems this means an agreement with Labour, so as not to split the ‘progressive vote’ under the UK electoral system. The ‘equidistance’ policy must go. In constituencies where Labour is second to the Tories, but the combined Lab-Lib Dem vote is equivalent to a majority, then the Lib Dems should decline to field a candidate, and Labour vice versa. This could involve negotiating 50-90 seats each.

Whilst there are policy differences between Labour and the Lib Dems, including Brexit, there is sufficient common ground, and an agreement will hasten the retreat of the Corbynites. An unshackled Tory Party post-Brexit is such a terrible prospect, that such differences pale by comparison. Democracy itself could be at stake.

View 2

The Lib Dems do well in lots of constituencies where neither Labour’s past industrial base nor its current public services base, attracts voters; and where a potential Lib-Lab government may deter voting Lib Dem. What’s more, ‘on the ground’ there is age-old Labour activist animosity towards the Lib Dems. In many Lib Dem target constituencies Labour parties may defy any agreement and put up ‘Socialist Labour’ candidates for example. In policy the problem is more that many Labour parties are dominated by Momentum caucuses. Such a LibDem-Lab agreement would finally finish off the Lib Dems, well before a more formal alliance or even merger could emerge.

In practice the Lib Dems are a coalition of liberals and social democrats. An agreement with Labour would drive out the liberal wing, as well as alienate members who joined due to Brexit. Reconciling the policy differences in the party is easier that reconciling Lib Dem policies with Labour.

Next year is a political opportunity for the Lib Dems as the economy falters under the weight of Covid-19 and Brexit. However this is true only if the party has a well-developed way out of the coming economic and constitutional crises that loom. It is possible we won’t formulate a liberal-democratic way out of the mess, but if we have an agreement with Labour there is no chance at all of this. Sorely-needed reform of Lib Dem organisation will likely be sidestepped.

With a LibDem-Lab deal we may end up with 50 seats. In 2001, 2005 and 2010 we achieved more than that, without the negative perceptions of having achieved that via a ‘stitch up’ with another party on which we will be seen as dependent for our parliamentary position.

What do you think?

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).