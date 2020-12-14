NewsHound

William Powell selected as Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd candidate for Brecon and Radnorshire

By | Mon 14th December 2020 - 7:30 pm

The Brecon & Radnorshire Liberal Democrats have selected William Powell as their candidate to contest the Brecon & Radnorshire constituency at the Senedd Election due to be held on 6th May 2021

Cllr Powell, who grew up and lives in the constituency, has served as the Welsh Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Talgarth since 2004 and was Assembly Member for the Mid and West Wales region from 2011-2016. During this period, he was the Welsh Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on the Environment, Sustainable Development and Rural Affairs and chaired the Assembly Petitions Committee.

Before entering politics, he was a secondary modern languages teacher and has been a partner in the family farm in the Black Mountains for over 30 years, where he still lives with his wife and sons today.

His selection as Senedd candidate marks a remarkable end to a year which he may not have survived, having spent several weeks unconscious and on a ventilator in Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, with severe COVID-19.

Commenting on his selection, William Powell said:

Being selected to follow in the footsteps of Kirsty Williams, who has been an exceptional advocate for Brecon & Radnorshire for twenty-two years, is one of the greatest honours of my life. Being elected to represent the people of Brecon & Radnorshire, the constituency where I grew up, where I know every town and village, would be an even greater privilege.

I have been immersed in our communities my whole life. I understand the issues we face – a farming economy and way of life threatened by reckless UK Government policies, a lack of good jobs and affordable housing for our young people, rural communities not being able to access the basic services that they need, from public transport to good healthcare and more.

My own near-death experience with COVID-19, has been a deeply personal reminder of the terrible cost of this pandemic on the lives of so many, but also the courage and care of doctors, nurses and NHS staff, all our key workers and volunteers, small business owners and military personnel, friends and neighbours.

As we begin the long, hard recovery from this crisis, I will be a voice for everyone in Brecon & Radnorshire, fighting for a brighter future for this constituency.

Kirsty Williams, Member of the Senedd for Brecon & Radnorshire, said:

As difficult as the decision not to seek re-election has been, I can stand down with pride in our record of delivery for the people of Brecon & Radnorshire over the past two decades, and with confidence that the local party have selected an exceptional candidate as my successor.

I have known and worked with William Powell for many years. William was right by my side in the Senedd, when we secured millions of pounds of extra investment in the education of our most disadvantaged pupils through the Welsh Pupil Premium, when we achieved the Health Technology Fund to give Welsh patients the access to the latest innovative medical treatments, when we pushed through the ‘More Nurses’ Bill to introduce safe nurse staffing levels for Welsh hospitals. William was also by my side when we successfully campaigned to save Bronllys Hospital from closure.

If you elect William Powell as your Welsh Liberal Democrat MS next May, you will elect the champion you deserve, fighting your corner through thick and thin.

James Gibson-Watt, County Councillor for Glasbury and Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats on Powys County Council, welcomed William Powell’s selection:

William Powell has been an exceptional Councillor for Talgarth, rigorously holding the Tories running Powys County Council to account for their many failings, from schools to housing. I am confident he will once again do us proud, as a first-rate constituency MS.

Jackie Charlton, Chair of Brecon & Radnorshire Liberal Democrats and County Councillor for Llangattock, said:

Over the years, William Powell has worked alongside Richard Livsey, Kirsty Williams, Roger Williams and Jane Dodds, and stands in that tradition of committed local Welsh Liberal Democrats, standing up for Brecon & Radnorshire.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Selection news and Wales.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    We know that nearly all Labour Supporters will vote Lib Dem if Labour stands down. But what will Lib Dem supporters do if there is no Lib Dem to vote for? U...
  • David Raw
    @ Paul Barker What do you have against the Scottish Green Party ?...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Gordon, I expect there will still be a demand for fish from French customers and if those fish are only available from UK waters a way around the problem w...
  • Gordon
    I suspect some may have taken my earlier comment warning that French fishermen might blockade Calais to mean that the French government would put them up to it....
  • Paul Reynolds
    Layla was speaking for the Lib Dems, supporting a need for a 'progressive alliance'....