Mark Kenyon

Q: Coronavirus state aid.  Who pays the bill?

By | Thu 14th May 2020 - 3:22 pm

Embed from Getty Images

A: No one has to pay.

I can imagine the fog in an economist’s head confronted with my question and answer.   This new thinking appears as alchemy to orthodox economists.  Conversely, what they trot out appears to me as an outdated theology, an irrelevant contorting of how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.

Their hand wringing is hollow, “Things cannot go back to how they were.  No More Austerity!” they cry, “The New Sense of Community will not stand for it!”

Chests puffed out quickly deflate as that thread of managerialism runs deep, doesn’t it?  Someone HAS to pay for this Coronavirus aid package that Rishi Sunak has found tucked behind the sofa cushion!   They sweat bullets feverishly calculating the final cost and devising ingenious ways for only the hated bankers and Richard Branson to pay for it, before finally acknowledging that maybe the darkest, quietest voices in the Tory Party have a point….maybe taxes do need to go up, maybe some services do need to be cut.

Any Liberal Democrat who carries on dancing to that Tory tune will lead us to our final death throes.   So let me be clear.

They are wrong.  To quote the All Seeing Eye (ok, Professor Stephanie Kelton, a leading proponent of Modern Monetary Theory), “there is an inflation constraint, not an insolvency constraint…… we need to budget the nation”.  For those at the back, or those of you (which, let’s face it, is most of us) who put your trust into the loudest economic voices over the last 40 years, things do not HAVE to go back to the way they were.  There is no bill that we HAVE to pay back (apart from that one to Turkey for PPE that doesn’t work).

Money is not the issue, the government can spend almost as much as is required to get us through this crisis and it doesn’t HAVE to be financed by taxes and/or borrowing (what constrains a government and a country is its real-world resources not its invented currency).  After we get through this, austerity, tax rises and service cuts can remain the feverish fantasies of the small-state sycophants, never to be unnecessarily inflicted on the rest of us again.

Embrace this reality and we can truly stand for people across the country, offering them hope for the future rather than the dread of an unpaid bill.

* From Oldham East & Saddleworth, Mark Kenyon is a party member, activist and candidate in the May council elections

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th May - 3:26pm
    @ PT , "A ‘modest’ index linked pension of £25,000 is now worth nearly £1 million and rising." Assuming investment managers are capable of at...
  • User Avatarn hunter 14th May - 3:16pm
    Recession. If Covid-19 is causing problems what excuses will they blame the EU for.An even deeper recession will be 100% Tory problem. I can see...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 14th May - 3:11pm
    We need some Keynesian policies now to save Transport for London: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/lockdown-london-tube-bus-trains-underground-bailout-sadiq-khan-a9514536.html [I've no doubt that this also applies for transport services in other parts...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th May - 2:48pm
    "...... to help pay for the £300bn coronavirus bill." More faulty neoliberal thinking! The Government is not a household. Households have bills to pay. Currency...
  • User Avatarn hunter 14th May - 2:40pm
    The word NEO. replace it with NOT. It is a wolf in sheep's clothing word. Can be seen as right wing or monetarists creeping in...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 14th May - 2:33pm
    Make Votes Matter is campaigning hard for electoral reform in Westminster. We must be prepared to compromise to gain cross Party support and encourage our...