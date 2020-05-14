Q: Coronavirus state aid.  Who pays the bill?

Embed from Getty Images

A: No one has to pay.

I can imagine the fog in an economist’s head confronted with my question and answer. This new thinking appears as alchemy to orthodox economists. Conversely, what they trot out appears to me as an outdated theology, an irrelevant contorting of how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.

Their hand wringing is hollow, “Things cannot go back to how they were. No More Austerity!” they cry, “The New Sense of Community will not stand for it!”

Chests puffed out quickly deflate as that thread of managerialism runs deep, doesn’t it? Someone HAS to pay for this Coronavirus aid package that Rishi Sunak has found tucked behind the sofa cushion! They sweat bullets feverishly calculating the final cost and devising ingenious ways for only the hated bankers and Richard Branson to pay for it, before finally acknowledging that maybe the darkest, quietest voices in the Tory Party have a point….maybe taxes do need to go up, maybe some services do need to be cut.

Any Liberal Democrat who carries on dancing to that Tory tune will lead us to our final death throes. So let me be clear.

They are wrong. To quote the All Seeing Eye (ok, Professor Stephanie Kelton, a leading proponent of Modern Monetary Theory), “there is an inflation constraint, not an insolvency constraint…… we need to budget the nation”. For those at the back, or those of you (which, let’s face it, is most of us) who put your trust into the loudest economic voices over the last 40 years, things do not HAVE to go back to the way they were. There is no bill that we HAVE to pay back (apart from that one to Turkey for PPE that doesn’t work).

Money is not the issue, the government can spend almost as much as is required to get us through this crisis and it doesn’t HAVE to be financed by taxes and/or borrowing (what constrains a government and a country is its real-world resources not its invented currency). After we get through this, austerity, tax rises and service cuts can remain the feverish fantasies of the small-state sycophants, never to be unnecessarily inflicted on the rest of us again.

Embrace this reality and we can truly stand for people across the country, offering them hope for the future rather than the dread of an unpaid bill.

* From Oldham East & Saddleworth, Mark Kenyon is a party member, activist and candidate in the May council elections