Return of the Keynesians?

Since the end of the Second World War British economic policy has largely been an ideological battle between two schools of thought. One embraces the state interventionist ideas of John Maynard Keynes. The other the ideas of free market thinkers such as Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman.
But as the financial pressures of the coronavirus hit, and as countries around the world are faced with rising unemployment, a reduction in economic output and the failure of major industries the phrase “We’re all Keynesians now” has never been more apt in our modern history.
The economic and political fallout from the COVID crisis will be huge and bring new challenges to Governments and political leaders around the world. The UK government has already provided a £30 billion stimulus package to help mitigate the financial fallout, followed by a further £330 billion in guaranteed loans to businesses.
With that in mind it the support measures announced so far are time limited. Support for the self-employed and causal workers is focused on mitigating the effects of not being able to work during lockdown. There have been no moves towards permanently readdressing the low pay or inequalities these people routinely face in their day to day lives.
Such short-term changes will be easier to revoke once the crisis is seen to be resolved. It’s also very noticeable that there has been no discussion of pay increases for NHS staff and that in all likelihood a public sector pay freeze will be instituted by the Chancellor in a bid to drawback the costs of the Government response.
Once the pandemic is resolved, two possible scenarios could play out. The government could accept that the COVID crisis has ushered in a new economic reality – one that sees greater state intervention in the economy. Or a reversion to the orthodoxy of austerity which dominated the period of the last decade.
One thing is for certain, the adoption of either policy has the potential to upset the coalition of voters assembled by the Conservative party during the 2019 election. The adoption of a high spending, big state, interventionist strategy will please the newly acquired voters in the traditionally working class Labour heartlands but could run aground on the Government back benches. Many who see themselves as free marketeers and the upholders of the Thatcherite legacy.
The phrase “We’re all Keynesians now” should have added significant to the Liberal Democrats as the natural heirs to the Liberal Party. Keynes was a lifelong member of the Liberals and he took a major role in defining its economic policy in the interwar period.
Both Layla Moran and Ed Davey have voiced their support for economic intervention during the crisis. They have been at the forefront of challenging the Government to save workers who have fallen through the net and to continue economic support to certain sectors after the lockdown has been fully lifted.
Once the COVID crisis subsides, political considerations will again come to the forefront and the start of a much awaited Leadership contest. As in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis the dominating discussions will be the economy and how to address both the economic and social fallout we will face as a nation.
The policies that the party adopts will be crucial not only to any future electoral success but also in carving out the ground we are to occupy in the post Brexit COVID world. Whether we embrace a continuation of large state intervention or to promote classical Liberal economics will be down to our membership in the formation of policy.
The question that all Liberal Democrat members must now ask themselves is “Are we all Keynesians now?” and whether our next leader will take up the position of a Keynesian economic response in an uncertain future.
* Ben Nutland is a Lib Dem councillor on South Gloucestershire Council
“Everyone is Keynsian during a recession” would be my go to.
Another way of looking at this would be that, whatever you think the limits of borrowing might be, a country has a balance to strike between how much routine borrowing it does, and how much borrowing capacity it keeps in store for a crisis. We can be damn proud that in coalition we brought everyday borrowing down, with the result that there is more capacity now to support business and wages than there might otherwise have been.
“One embraces the state interventionist ideas of John Maynard Keynes. The other the ideas of free market thinkers such as Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman.”
This is not correct. The economy works in the same way regardless of the political ideology of those in control of it. Also it’s not correct to suggest that the ideas of modern economics are limited by the contributions of these three.
Economics like any other discipline does move on. Modern post Keynesian thought has been influenced by the works of Keynes but it isn’t entirely dependent on them. Keynes lived in age when Gold was still an important part of the monetary system. Since the early 70’s that link has been entirely severed. Many economists, who should really know better, carry on as if the link was still there.
Any modern economist, with a good level of macroeconomic knowledge, could advise both a left and a right inclined government. Say a right wing government wanted to shrink the size of the state. It’s not really a problem. I won’t go into how to do it except to say that the imposition of austerity economics isn’t the way! Conversely, increasing the size of the state sector, for a left inclined govt, does not require lots of extra government spending.
Beware of the term neo-Keynesianism. That should read not-Keynesianism and is just monetarism by another name.
The word NEO. replace it with NOT. It is a wolf in sheep’s clothing word. Can be seen as right wing or monetarists creeping in to ‘take over’ Example neo-liberalism should be replaced by NOT liberalism.
We need some Keynesian policies now to save Transport for London:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/lockdown-london-tube-bus-trains-underground-bailout-sadiq-khan-a9514536.html
[I’ve no doubt that this also applies for transport services in other parts of the country as well, but this is the area I live in and know].
Even though there are people on the buses, they are not paying fares because the payment machines on almost all buses are next to the driver and buses now are entry and exit by the middle doors only. What would make sense would be to allow the Mayor to levy an additional precept on Council Tax to fund all bus journeys, but I suspect that would need primary legislation.
As liberals we must avoid getting drawn into either of these directions, and offer an alternative to the big government social democracy of the Butskellism period and the neo-liberalism of the last forty years. Let’s stress individualism, mutual aid and voluntaryism.