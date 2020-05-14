Return of the Keynesians?

Embed from Getty Images

Since the end of the Second World War British economic policy has largely been an ideological battle between two schools of thought. One embraces the state interventionist ideas of John Maynard Keynes. The other the ideas of free market thinkers such as Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman.

But as the financial pressures of the coronavirus hit, and as countries around the world are faced with rising unemployment, a reduction in economic output and the failure of major industries the phrase “We’re all Keynesians now” has never been more apt in our modern history.

The economic and political fallout from the COVID crisis will be huge and bring new challenges to Governments and political leaders around the world. The UK government has already provided a £30 billion stimulus package to help mitigate the financial fallout, followed by a further £330 billion in guaranteed loans to businesses.

With that in mind it the support measures announced so far are time limited. Support for the self-employed and causal workers is focused on mitigating the effects of not being able to work during lockdown. There have been no moves towards permanently readdressing the low pay or inequalities these people routinely face in their day to day lives.

Such short-term changes will be easier to revoke once the crisis is seen to be resolved. It’s also very noticeable that there has been no discussion of pay increases for NHS staff and that in all likelihood a public sector pay freeze will be instituted by the Chancellor in a bid to drawback the costs of the Government response.

Once the pandemic is resolved, two possible scenarios could play out. The government could accept that the COVID crisis has ushered in a new economic reality – one that sees greater state intervention in the economy. Or a reversion to the orthodoxy of austerity which dominated the period of the last decade.

One thing is for certain, the adoption of either policy has the potential to upset the coalition of voters assembled by the Conservative party during the 2019 election. The adoption of a high spending, big state, interventionist strategy will please the newly acquired voters in the traditionally working class Labour heartlands but could run aground on the Government back benches. Many who see themselves as free marketeers and the upholders of the Thatcherite legacy.

The phrase “We’re all Keynesians now” should have added significant to the Liberal Democrats as the natural heirs to the Liberal Party. Keynes was a lifelong member of the Liberals and he took a major role in defining its economic policy in the interwar period.

Both Layla Moran and Ed Davey have voiced their support for economic intervention during the crisis. They have been at the forefront of challenging the Government to save workers who have fallen through the net and to continue economic support to certain sectors after the lockdown has been fully lifted.

Once the COVID crisis subsides, political considerations will again come to the forefront and the start of a much awaited Leadership contest. As in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis the dominating discussions will be the economy and how to address both the economic and social fallout we will face as a nation.

The policies that the party adopts will be crucial not only to any future electoral success but also in carving out the ground we are to occupy in the post Brexit COVID world. Whether we embrace a continuation of large state intervention or to promote classical Liberal economics will be down to our membership in the formation of policy.

The question that all Liberal Democrat members must now ask themselves is “Are we all Keynesians now?” and whether our next leader will take up the position of a Keynesian economic response in an uncertain future.

* Ben Nutland is a Lib Dem councillor on South Gloucestershire Council