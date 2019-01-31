Could Labour back May’s deal?

Jeremy Corbyn is about to run out of road. He has to pick a side now. Does he go with the majority of his party and back a People’s Vote or does he enable a Tory Prime Minister to inflict a hard Brexit on the country by backing her deal.

Theresa May’s tweet about her meeting with Corbyn yesterday was interesting:

I was pleased to meet @JeremyCorbyn and discuss how we ensure Britain leaves the EU on 29 March. I stressed to him the importance of the UK being able to do our own trade deals, and emphasised that the only way to avoid No Deal is to vote for a deal. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) January 30, 2019

The 29th March date now looks to be a bit fluid as senior Conservatives seem to be coalescing around a delay of a couple of weeks. But if May doesn’t deliver Brexit in short order, she’s toast. And Corbyn wants it over as quickly as possible so his party stops banging on about a People’s Vote.

And when May met Lib Dems, it was Vince, Tom Brake and Alistair Carmichael who were in those meetings. Because it makes sense to have your Brexit spokesperson involved.

But Corbyn didn’t take Kier Starmer for his meeting with the PM. He took two members of his inner circle. HIs direction of travel is clear – out of the EU. And his mindset in not punishing those who voted with the Government when pro single market shadow ministers had to resign in earlier votes shows where his heart lies.

Robert Peston seems to think Corbyn could whip Labour MPs into backing a Brexit deal:

For what it’s worth, my understanding is that Corbyn sees the failure to secure a majority yesterday of the Cooper and Grieve motions – and Labour’s own one, which explicitly mentions the possibility of a referendum – as proof that MPs really don’t want a People’s Vote. Even more striking is that those close to Labour’s leader tell me they can indeed envisage a moment in the coming weeks when it will be official Labour policy to vote for a Brexit plan. Those at the top of Labour, and in the grassroots, who want a referendum should fear they are being properly outmanoeuvred.

If Theresa May can’t get the ERG onside, she will need more than the 14 Labour MPs who voted with her on Tuesday night. The hard core of Corbyn loyalists might just pull her through, even if the moderate Labour MPs defied the whip.

Those moderate MPs might just think they have nothing to lose if they chose country over party. According to Steve Hawkes of the Sun, Labour is in purging mood. Sitting MPs face reselection fights, which would be used as an excuse to provide Corbyn with a parliamentary party that actually supported him.

May is also making overtures to Labour MPs, getting the pork barrel out and making overtures about workers’ rights and environmental protections.

But Jo Swinson is rightly sceptical about the Tories’ commitment to workers’ rights:

No one should be fooled by Tory promises on workers' rights. Even if May is genuine, she's on her way out. As Employment Relations Minister in coalition, I had to fight constantly against extreme Tory plans e.g. 'fire at will'. EU rights protect us all.https://t.co/C3Btz2lTz8 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 31, 2019

All MPs will need to have a long hard look at their options. The Deal or any future version of it that doesn’t involve the single market and the customs union is really bad. No deal would be catastrophic, although I suspect it is being talked up to intimidate MPs into backing the deal. No responsible government would plunge us into that sort of chaos, surely?

It seems unlikely that Labour MPs could be whipped to support a deal, but it could happen. However, Corbyn and May could just rely on Labour’s Brexiteers to do the job for them. And the deal they would be backing, with the ERG and DUP on board, would be really bad news.

But they could be beaten. There will be MPs, both Labour and Conservative who have followed their whips with increasing reluctance over the last 2 years, from the votes on Article 50, to the EU Withdrawal Bill to the Deal and the various amendments. If they took the sensible course and backed a People’s Vote, they, along with us and Caroline Lucas, the SNP and Plaid could still win the day.

Let’s hope that common sense prevails.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings