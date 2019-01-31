Your by-election result tonight brought to you by….

I’m doing a bit of moonlighting tonight.

ALDC is always first with the by-election results and they’ve decided to recruit a team of volunteers to report them.

Tonight's by-election reporting comes from Caron Lindsay. Caron is on the exec of ASLDC and is editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

It’s a great way to get involved and it’s something you can do on your sofa in your pyjamas while watching Question Time. Don’t worry, I won’t post a photo.

All you need to do is keep an eye on a couple of places on the internet and post the results in a few places.

If you fancy a shot at doing this, drop ALDC a message on Twitter.

Tonight, there’s just the one by-election – Warlingham division on Surrey County Council. The Conservatives are defending and last time round we came second. Our candidate, Charles Lister, has fought the ward twice before, in 2017 and 2013.

So now, we wait.

And it was worth sitting up for – a really good increase in vote share.

Surrey CC, Warlingham division Conservative 1199 48.1% (-8.1)

Charles Lister (LD) 990 39.7 (+10.8)

UKIP 176 7.1% (-2.9)

Labour 126 5.1% (+0.3) Good increase in vote share for Charles Lister and @Surreycclibdems — ALDC (@ALDC) January 31, 2019

It bodes well for the local elections in May.

