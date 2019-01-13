Caron Lindsay

Could you head up the new Lib Dem Racial Diversity Campaign?

By | Sun 13th January 2019 - 8:30 am

The Party is finally starting to get its act together on racial diversity. Last week the Federal Board decided to properly set up the new Racial Diversity Campaign which aims to improve Lib Dem BAME representation in our various Parliaments.

So, the party has advertised for a Chair and two Vice Chairs of the RDC. Applications must be submitted quite quickly, by a week tomorrow and the Federal Board will meet the candidates on 28th January and make their choices shortly thereafter.

Here’s some more detail:

The Racial Diversity Campaign (RDC) will be the vehicle within the party which finds, trains and supports BaME candidates through to their selection and beyond to successful election.

Its principal aims are to increase the number of ethnic minority MPs, MSPs, MEPs, Assembly Members, elected Mayors and Police and Crime Commissioners and. It would also work alongside ALDC to increase the number of ethnic minority Councillors and Council Leaders.

The Chair and Vice-Chairs of the RDC will be experienced in training and mentoring and have a deep knowledge of the party’s processes for candidates, from assessment through to fighting a campaign.

The successful candidates will be elected to serve until 31 December 2019 on a ‘casual vacancy’ basis. Fresh elections (for a number of posts including these) for a full three-year term will be held after the new Federal Board meets early in 2020.

Applicants for the roles of Chair or Vice Chair must be nominated by two members of the Federal Board, membership of which can be found here: www.libdems.org.uk/federal_board. You should send your nomination to the Party Governance Officer [email protected]

The deadline for receipt of nominations is midday Monday 21st January. If successfully nominated, you will be invited to attend the Federal Board meeting at 6 pm, Monday 28th January.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarNom de Plume 13th Jan - 9:31am
    @expats It will not 'just end'. One of the ironies of Brexit (if it happens) is that the EU will become more of a news...
  • User Avatarexpats 13th Jan - 9:13am
    Theresa May called an election because she thought it would give her a 100+ majority. Norfolk was, excepting Norwich, entirely 'Leave' territory (North Norfolk voted...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 13th Jan - 12:50am
    Agreed, we should surely be backing this well researched and important report from Shelter, Joe, on this urgent issue. I hope we may have the...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 13th Jan - 12:29am
    At the Workington, Cumbria, all-party People's Vote event this morning, I noticed some people were marking the Brexitometer both for May's deal AND a People's...
  • User AvatarSuzanne Fletcher 12th Jan - 6:59pm
    This is an excellent move that Lib Dems can be proud of. It has long been Lib Dem policy to give the right to work...
  • User AvatarMartin 12th Jan - 6:39pm
    Jayne Mansfield: Thank you for the info about Diana Good, she might have performed well on the panel. On holding the party line, Emily Thornberry's...