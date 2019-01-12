Caron Lindsay

In pictures: Lib Dems campaigning to stop this Brexit carry on

By | Sat 12th January 2019 - 7:51 pm

It’s kind of lucky that this weekend is a national weekend of Lib Dem action. Coming just 72 hours before Parliament makes the most momentous decision of our lifetimes – or not, we hope – it’s great to see that Lib Dems have been out on the streets making the case to stop Brexit by means of a People’s Vote.

Here’s some pictures from all over the country.

Remember how heavily Norman Lamb’s North Norfolk constituency voted to leave? Have a look at this.

Got any more examples?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

