In pictures: Lib Dems campaigning to stop this Brexit carry on

It’s kind of lucky that this weekend is a national weekend of Lib Dem action. Coming just 72 hours before Parliament makes the most momentous decision of our lifetimes – or not, we hope – it’s great to see that Lib Dems have been out on the streets making the case to stop Brexit by means of a People’s Vote.

Here’s some pictures from all over the country.

We are out on the Broadway letting people know how they can stop Brexit! #ExitBrexit #PeoplesVote pic.twitter.com/7xkxWqA39G — Muswell Hill Lib Dems (@MuswellHillLD) January 12, 2019

Great to see so many @libdems campaigning today for #ExitBrexit. Looking forward to hitting the streets tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/RDnv21Qc1d — Claire Halliwell (@ClaireHalliwel1) January 12, 2019

Remember how heavily Norman Lamb’s North Norfolk constituency voted to leave? Have a look at this.

Very similar responses in North Norfolk (Cromer and North Norfolk) pro #ExitBrexit and @peoplesvote_uk pic.twitter.com/Swutgf5VRS — NorthNorfolkLibDems (@NthNfkLibDems) January 12, 2019

Got any more examples?

