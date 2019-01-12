In pictures: Lib Dems campaigning to stop this Brexit carry on

It’s kind of lucky that this weekend is a national weekend of Lib Dem action. Coming just 72 hours before Parliament makes the most momentous decision of our lifetimes – or not, we hope – it’s great to see that Lib Dems have been out on the streets making the case to stop Brexit by means of a People’s Vote.
Here’s some pictures from all over the country.
We are out on the Broadway letting people know how they can stop Brexit! #ExitBrexit #PeoplesVote pic.twitter.com/7xkxWqA39G
— Muswell Hill Lib Dems (@MuswellHillLD) January 12, 2019
Great to see so many @libdems campaigning today for #ExitBrexit. Looking forward to hitting the streets tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/RDnv21Qc1d
— Claire Halliwell (@ClaireHalliwel1) January 12, 2019
Remember how heavily Norman Lamb’s North Norfolk constituency voted to leave? Have a look at this.
Very similar responses in North Norfolk (Cromer and North Norfolk) pro #ExitBrexit and @peoplesvote_uk pic.twitter.com/Swutgf5VRS
— NorthNorfolkLibDems (@NthNfkLibDems) January 12, 2019
Campaigning for #ExitBrexit with @CamdenLibDems @BelsizeLibDems @LuisaPorritt @oncealuddite outside Belsize Park Tube this morning. pic.twitter.com/GLJ3aJRhKm
— Janet Grauberg (@JGrauberg) January 12, 2019
Where #ChrisGrayling is the local MP, there is overwhelming supporting for #remain. @LibDems thanks for polling Epsom! #ExitBrexit pic.twitter.com/thTZD4QWAT
— Simon Sanett (@si_sanett) January 12, 2019
Got any more examples?
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings