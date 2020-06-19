Mark Valladares

Daily View: 19 June 2020

By | Fri 19th June 2020 - 7:30 am

You can’t say that the leadership contest is light on ideas this time. Layla’s “Build Back Better”, Ed’s Green Investment Plan, and Wera calling for a progressive alliance, members really can’t say that they’re not being offered distinctive choices.

I’ll be honest, I probably won’t make up my mind until late on in the contest, but I suspect that there will be quite a few voters who will do the same. It’s all to play for…

Meanwhile, Labour Together have published their review of the Party’s General Election campaign, and it isn’t a comfortable read. Whilst pinning much of the blame on a dysfunctional leadership and poor messaging, there is a serious attempt to assess the long-term trends that have impacted on the Party’s ability to win where it matters. Given that, in recent years, Liberal Democrats have done better when Labour appear credible, we may have more interest in a Starmer-led Labour Party getting its act together than we might want to admit.

Munira Wilson had a good evening on Question Time by all accounts, and the current format sans audience appeared to suit her more thoughtful approach…

Yesterday saw the debut on Twitter of Bill Bradshaw, who is still making Transport Ministers in the Lords uncomfortable at the age of 83.

I’ll be intrigued to see what he makes of the medium, but why not encourage him by joining his currently select band of followers?

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Jun - 10:02am
    @ Doug Chisholm, "That only appeals to the reasonable." The implication of that being what, Doug ? Are you saying that those Liberal M.P.'s -...
  • User Avatarn hunter 19th Jun - 9:56am
    On Question Time last night Cleverly was asked about the numerous reviews of the past concerning Racial Equality .. He went into a diatribe of...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 19th Jun - 9:40am
    Marco, "It was Boris and the hard right Brexiteers who blocked Brexit because they didn’t think May’s deal went far enough not Remainers." It was...
  • User AvatarMarco 19th Jun - 9:20am
    Peter - It was Boris and the hard right Brexiteers who blocked Brexit because they didn’t think May’s deal went far enough not Remainers. Parliamentary...
  • User AvatarDoug Chisholm 19th Jun - 9:17am
    We are never going to overcome the snp argument with an economic argument. That only appeals to the reasonable. We need to also appeal to...
  • User AvatarManfarang 19th Jun - 9:11am
    The 1963 Sino-Pakistani agreement delimited the boundary between those two countries. This may be revised if there was any settlement of the Kashmir problem (unlikely)...