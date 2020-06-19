Daily View: 19 June 2020

You can’t say that the leadership contest is light on ideas this time. Layla’s “Build Back Better”, Ed’s Green Investment Plan, and Wera calling for a progressive alliance, members really can’t say that they’re not being offered distinctive choices.

I’ll be honest, I probably won’t make up my mind until late on in the contest, but I suspect that there will be quite a few voters who will do the same. It’s all to play for…

Meanwhile, Labour Together have published their review of the Party’s General Election campaign, and it isn’t a comfortable read. Whilst pinning much of the blame on a dysfunctional leadership and poor messaging, there is a serious attempt to assess the long-term trends that have impacted on the Party’s ability to win where it matters. Given that, in recent years, Liberal Democrats have done better when Labour appear credible, we may have more interest in a Starmer-led Labour Party getting its act together than we might want to admit.

Munira Wilson had a good evening on Question Time by all accounts, and the current format sans audience appeared to suit her more thoughtful approach…

“We stopped routinely testing and tracing every incident of coronavirus … I said why are you are stopping the testing?” Lib Dem MP @munirawilson questions the government’s handling of the pandemic. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/IVLrIsU74e — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 18, 2020

Yesterday saw the debut on Twitter of Bill Bradshaw, who is still making Transport Ministers in the Lords uncomfortable at the age of 83.

Just submitted 9 Parliamentary Questions on the Govt's cuts to roads policing which is highlighted in the report by PACTs. The number of road accidents hasn't fallen in ten years – more must be done! — Bill Bradshaw (@BillBradshaw36) June 18, 2020

I’ll be intrigued to see what he makes of the medium, but why not encourage him by joining his currently select band of followers?