Daily View 2×2: 11 June 2020

2 big stories

“We’re going to the zoo, zoo, zoo, you can come too, too, too…” is probably not enough compensation for the suggestion by Professor Neil Ferguson that enforcing a lockdown just one week earlier would have saved 20,000 lives. And, as confidence in the Government’s handling of the crisis continues to decline, it does seem as though the response is to offer up as many opportunities for enjoyment as possible, regardless of whether or not it is safe to do so.

The suggestion that, whilst Russia interferes with our politics, China interferes with our perceptions, is an emerging viewpoint. The European Union has accused China of being the source of much of the Covid-19 misinformation that has spread across our consciousness. The Guardian reports:

“I believe if we have evidence we should not shy away from naming and shaming,” Vĕra Jourová, a European commission vice-president, told reporters. “What we also witnessed is a surge in narratives undermining our democracies and in effect our response to the crisis, for example the claim there are secret US biological laboratories on former Soviet republics has been spread by both pro-Kremlin outlets, as well as Chinese officials and state media.”

2 social media posts

Congratulations to David Chalmers, the Chair of the Liberal Democrat European Group, on his election as Chair of Northam Town Council!

This evening I am honoured to announce that I was elected as #Mayor of #Northam #Appledore #WesstwardHo! & #OrcharhHill in #Torridge #NorthernDevon #Devon I shall ensure that our Town Council is there to help local people through these challenging times — David Chalmers 🔶#FBPE (@chalmersdavidn) June 10, 2020

And, a win for Jamie Stone (with acknowledgement to Alistair Carmichael), who can now take care of his wife and fully participate in the work of the House of Commons…