Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 14 April 2020

By | Tue 14th April 2020 - 7:30 am

Back, and refreshed after the Easter weekend…

2 big stories

The Guardian is claiming as an exclusive its story that the United Kingdom missed three chances to join the EU scheme to bulk-buy PPE. Given that there are evident shortages and that, as a result, health and care workers are going unprotected, this is another reminder that the Government have been slow to act, and equally slow to co-operate where there might be advantage in doing so.

Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden. Now that may seem obvious, but given that Hillary Clinton lost as much because Sanders supporters stayed at home then because of much that Donald Trump’s campaign did, if they can be persuaded to support, and better still, work for the Biden campaign, the prospects of a Democratic success in November increase noticeably.

2 blog posts

Richard Kemp wonders what we should make of the various statistics relating to the Coronavirus, but concludes;

That is why we must watch what is happening and ensure that due scrutiny is now held of decision making at all levels. The Press cannot do it but MPs at a national level and Councillors at a local level can and should be taking action to shine a torchlight on the decisions being made by those in control.

Jonathan Fryer reminds us of Nietzsche’s words, “there are no facts, only interpretations”, and wonders what Donald Trump would make of such a concept.

Trump — probably not an avid student of German philosophy — has taken the concepts of “facts” and “truth” one stage further, by arguing that there can be “alternative facts” and apparently believing that anything can be true if you believe it. Does the President actually realise he is lying when he utters his endless string of alternative facts and deceptions? I suspect not, half of the time. But if he does, I doubt that he cares.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon McGrath 14th Apr - 8:41am
    Layla makes a very good case for ensuring we provide relief to those who arent earning at the moment -but none at all for saying...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Apr - 4:46am
    @ JoeB, I don't want to go to the Palley paper in detail but I'll just quote this: "..... MMT recommends that government should create...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 14th Apr - 4:36am
    I am trying to follow the logic of the contribution. Why is the motivation of those who either support or oppose a legislative measure relevant...
  • User AvatarThomas 14th Apr - 3:06am
    Apparently Fox News is lobbying for "reopening America by May", ignoring the fact that death toll will surge and that it is the state governors...
  • User AvatarThomas 14th Apr - 2:43am
    John Litter, Joe Bourke - Britain's laissez-faire industrialization is a myth. Until the 1840s, Britain had the highest tariff rate in the world, and during...
  • User AvatarThomas 14th Apr - 1:55am
    We should create a new long-term pandemic preparedness budget and involves defense against bioweapon attacks, which will certainly involve the military. This is how extra...