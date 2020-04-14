Daily View 2×2: 14 April 2020

Back, and refreshed after the Easter weekend…
2 big stories
The Guardian is claiming as an exclusive its story that the United Kingdom missed three chances to join the EU scheme to bulk-buy PPE. Given that there are evident shortages and that, as a result, health and care workers are going unprotected, this is another reminder that the Government have been slow to act, and equally slow to co-operate where there might be advantage in doing so.
Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden. Now that may seem obvious, but given that Hillary Clinton lost as much because Sanders supporters stayed at home then because of much that Donald Trump’s campaign did, if they can be persuaded to support, and better still, work for the Biden campaign, the prospects of a Democratic success in November increase noticeably.
2 blog posts
Richard Kemp wonders what we should make of the various statistics relating to the Coronavirus, but concludes;
That is why we must watch what is happening and ensure that due scrutiny is now held of decision making at all levels. The Press cannot do it but MPs at a national level and Councillors at a local level can and should be taking action to shine a torchlight on the decisions being made by those in control.
Jonathan Fryer reminds us of Nietzsche’s words, “there are no facts, only interpretations”, and wonders what Donald Trump would make of such a concept.
Trump — probably not an avid student of German philosophy — has taken the concepts of “facts” and “truth” one stage further, by arguing that there can be “alternative facts” and apparently believing that anything can be true if you believe it. Does the President actually realise he is lying when he utters his endless string of alternative facts and deceptions? I suspect not, half of the time. But if he does, I doubt that he cares.