Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Worrying about others

By | Mon 13th April 2020 - 5:00 pm

I have been in self-isolation now for four weeks. During that time I have only been out of my home once, and that was to take a walk on Box Hill on Day 2.  Even before the national lockdown started we realised that trips out were no longer an option, and that has, of course, been confirmed by the daily texts my husband gets from the government.

Of course, we are very fortunate, for many reasons.

Firstly, we have plenty of space in our house. It was our family home and we have never downsized. Our sons both live some way away so we like to have room for their families to stay. Also, both us have been self employed and working from home, so we each have our own study to retreat into.

I worry about people who are living in cramped conditions, like this family. I understand why the Government was loathe to introduce the lockdown too early because of the intolerable strain it would put on some people.

Secondly, we have a garden, too. It’s quite small but we like it. I’ve never really enjoyed gardening, and neither of us is very knowledgeable about plants, but we have a lot of things that we like – a cherry tree, a Japanese maple, camelias, hydrangeas, roses and several shrubs and dwarf conifers. Two years ago we planted a laurel bush with lovely variegated leaves and a rhododendron. Both are slow growing but are beginning to take over the spaces we had allocated to them. And the rhododendron is coming into bloom right now, as you can see.

I worry about families, especially those with young children, confined to flats with no outside space of their own and not within an easy walk of a park or open space.

When I chaired our neighbourhood committee as a councillor, I vigorously opposed a planning application for a development that included some four bedroom flats. We desperately needed family social housing in the area but the idea of putting a family with five or more children in a flat with no social amenity space at all appalled me. The nearest green space was a ten minute walk away which involved crossing a dual carriageway and walking along a narrow, rather threatening path.  Needless to say the developer won on appeal. Our current councillors now spend a disproportionate amount of their time dealing with the problems arising from that totally unsuitable housing. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for the families living there with restless children at this time.

Thirdly, we enjoy each other’s company, and we have many shared interests and tastes.

I worry about the huge increase in domestic violence in the last three weeks. Couples who can barely stand each other are now forced to spend a lot of time in each other’s company. Children are often victims, suffering the fallout from their parent’s anxiety and frustration. I was pleased to see that the Home Office has announced a package of support for domestic abuse helplines. A Home Affairs Select Committee has been set up to examine the impact of coronavirus on domestic violence and will be meeting on Wednesday. And the Home Secretary has launched the #YouAreNotAlone campaign.

The worst thing about all this worry is that I can’t do much to help. I must focus on making sure that we are safe, and have, to a certain extent, to be the recipient of other people’s kindness (which we fully appreciate). After a lifetime of social and political campaigning for others I now have to trust the next generations to do the right thing.

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJeff 13th Apr - 5:39pm
    Peter Martin 10th Apr '20 - 7:32pm: I’ve read that a fiscal transfer union needs at least a central government which is capable of spending...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 13th Apr - 5:33pm
    @ Joe B, Yes, you're quite right about what the bank of England is mandated to do by Parliament. I suppose Parliament could mandate PI...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 13th Apr - 5:20pm
    Peter Martin, whether you consider it a monetarist, and therefore right-wing, myth or not this is what the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of...
  • User AvatarGeoff Reid 13th Apr - 4:49pm
    I have long regarded Tony Benn’s five brief “democratic questions” as his best contribution to politics. When it comes to think tanks we could try...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 13th Apr - 4:44pm
    @ Joeb, Firstly the BoE doesn't "control the rate of inflation". This is primarily a monetarist, and therefore right wing, myth. They might try to...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 13th Apr - 3:54pm
    Peter Martin, it is not only those of a rightward political disposition that understand that the Bank of England controls the rate of inflation and...
Mon 27th Apr 2020
18:30
LIBG: How Do WeStop Deforestation?