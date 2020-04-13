Isolation diary: Worrying about others

I have been in self-isolation now for four weeks. During that time I have only been out of my home once, and that was to take a walk on Box Hill on Day 2. Even before the national lockdown started we realised that trips out were no longer an option, and that has, of course, been confirmed by the daily texts my husband gets from the government.

Of course, we are very fortunate, for many reasons.

Firstly, we have plenty of space in our house. It was our family home and we have never downsized. Our sons both live some way away so we like to have room for their families to stay. Also, both us have been self employed and working from home, so we each have our own study to retreat into.

I worry about people who are living in cramped conditions, like this family. I understand why the Government was loathe to introduce the lockdown too early because of the intolerable strain it would put on some people.

Secondly, we have a garden, too. It’s quite small but we like it. I’ve never really enjoyed gardening, and neither of us is very knowledgeable about plants, but we have a lot of things that we like – a cherry tree, a Japanese maple, camelias, hydrangeas, roses and several shrubs and dwarf conifers. Two years ago we planted a laurel bush with lovely variegated leaves and a rhododendron. Both are slow growing but are beginning to take over the spaces we had allocated to them. And the rhododendron is coming into bloom right now, as you can see.

I worry about families, especially those with young children, confined to flats with no outside space of their own and not within an easy walk of a park or open space.

When I chaired our neighbourhood committee as a councillor, I vigorously opposed a planning application for a development that included some four bedroom flats. We desperately needed family social housing in the area but the idea of putting a family with five or more children in a flat with no social amenity space at all appalled me. The nearest green space was a ten minute walk away which involved crossing a dual carriageway and walking along a narrow, rather threatening path. Needless to say the developer won on appeal. Our current councillors now spend a disproportionate amount of their time dealing with the problems arising from that totally unsuitable housing. I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for the families living there with restless children at this time.

Thirdly, we enjoy each other’s company, and we have many shared interests and tastes.

I worry about the huge increase in domestic violence in the last three weeks. Couples who can barely stand each other are now forced to spend a lot of time in each other’s company. Children are often victims, suffering the fallout from their parent’s anxiety and frustration. I was pleased to see that the Home Office has announced a package of support for domestic abuse helplines. A Home Affairs Select Committee has been set up to examine the impact of coronavirus on domestic violence and will be meeting on Wednesday. And the Home Secretary has launched the #YouAreNotAlone campaign.

Today I say to victims of domestic abuse – help is still available The National Domestic Abuse Helpline is staffed 24hrs 0808 2000 247 Together, let’s demonstrate just how much this country cares#YouAreNotAlone#NoExcuseForAbuse pic.twitter.com/fTyCmwAGdV — Priti Patel #StayHomeSaveLives (@patel4witham) April 11, 2020

The worst thing about all this worry is that I can’t do much to help. I must focus on making sure that we are safe, and have, to a certain extent, to be the recipient of other people’s kindness (which we fully appreciate). After a lifetime of social and political campaigning for others I now have to trust the next generations to do the right thing.

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

