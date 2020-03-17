Isolation diary: Going for a walk

We went for a walk today on Box Hill.

What? Is that allowed under the rules of self-isolation?

There are two types of self-isolation – quarantine and extreme social distancing, although the media haven’t been very helpful in distinguishing between the two.

As we all know, people should go into quarantine if they have symptoms of coronavirus or have been in contact with someone who has. Whole families are now being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days if one member needs to. There is full advice on quarantining here.

People like us, who are vulnerable because of age, pregnancy or underlying health issues, are now also being asked to isolate for 12 weeks, but in a marginally more relaxed way. Again, advice on social distancing for vulnerable people is here.

With extreme social distancing the idea is to minimise risk, although recognising that some contact with others may be necessary, but in a controlled way.

Crucially, the guidance specifically says: “You can also go for a walk outdoors if you stay more than 2 metres from others.” So that’s what we did. Although my other half doesn’t usually walk 2 metres away from me!

We did go in the car to get to Box Hill and took some extra precautions, such as wiping the steering wheel and gear-stick with antiseptic wipes, as well as the front door handle after we returned. And sadly we weren’t able to stop off at the cafe for hot chocolate and cake as we normally would.

As suggested yesterday I have set up a Facebook group for any Lib Dems out there who are in self-isolation. Find it at www.facebook.com/groups/LibDemsInSelfIsolation

Please join – I’m feeling extremely isolated at the moment!

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.