A personal specification for a leader

With another leadership election looming, what do we need in a leader? What’s essential and what’s merely desirable? If we don’t think clearly about these things, we’re likely to make bad choices.

We don’t have a Person Specification for the job, but maybe we should at least think that way. What would it look like?

Unfortunately, it wouldn’t stay the same. At some times, the ability to inspire the activists or to gain the attention of the media is vital. At others, the activists are already inspired, and the media are listening, but keen to find weaknesses. Then judgment is crucial. So I’ve not divided the points into Essential and Desirable, as would be normal with other Person Specs. I’ve also not mentioned specific issues such as the climate emergency, though I think not choosing a leader strong on that would be unwise.

GOOD JUDGMENT: This branches into several points –

The ability to think deep and long

To understand how things will seem too different people, to unengaged voters, to the media – including a warning system for bad calls

To prioritise sternly and wisely, seeing what matters most

To see how issues interconnect.

THE ABILITY TO EXPLAIN CLEARLY AND ARGUE PERSUASIVELY: This includes –

To use the most straightforward English that can get the point across and few rather than many words

To give persuasive examples of points (often “human interest”) and to marshal facts authoritatively

To think sensibly on her/his feet when challenged

To understand the issues – for, without that, nothing will be clear and persuasive.

THE ABILITY TO INSPIRE – activists (who do most of the work and are the party’s local face), supporters in general and at least some of the general public. To offer real hope.

THE ABILITY TO WORK WELL WITH OTHERS – leading without being dictatorial, listening to a wide range of opinions including unexpected or unwelcome advice, working well with people of diverse characteristics and background, learning, making people working with her/him feel valued, understanding his/her weaknesses and others’ strengths.

EXPERIENCE –

Of being an activist, for, without that, relations with activists will be awkward

Of life being hard

Of some field of work outside politics

Of management, if only of a small organisation or branch (unlike Corbyn).

A CUPBOARD FREE OF SKELETONS (and, remembering Jeremy Thorpe, no tendency to acquire them).

GOOD HEALTH (necessary, I’m afraid, both physical health and mental resilience, though that does not preclude issues like depression, which both Lincoln and Churchill had).

TO BE LIBERAL in spirit, in values, in head and heart.

COURAGE – to take hard decisions, to be willing to do what is unpopular but right, to show fighting spirit, to admit mistakes (if only in private or to yourself).

No-one is going to score near the top on all points, but significant weaknesses should make us think.

* Simon Banks is Chair of the Essex County Co-ordinating Committee and a former councillor, candidate and local party officer.