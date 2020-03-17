Michael Berwick-Gooding

Thoughts on the budget – Part 2

By | Tue 17th March 2020 - 1:56 pm

This is the second of two articles looking at last week’s budget. The focus of this article is the action the government announced to deal with the coronavirus.

In the budget there is a further £12 billion, if required, to deal with the Coronavirus: a further 0.535% of GDP. If the effect of the Coronavirus on the economy is to reduce economic growth to zero for one quarter or half of the year this total amount should be enough.  However, the economic effect is likely to be much worse.

The government’s plans to help business deal with the Coronavirus are inadequate, because only small business and the leisure and hospitality industries are receiving 100% business rate relief.

The least the government could do is pay the statutory guaranteed payments for people who are put on short-time working. It now seems clear that some economic activities will cease.

Therefore all companies will need financial assistance. Providing loan guarantees of 80% on loans to businesses affected by the Coronavirus in inadequate and will not stop companies going bust because of the Coronavirus.

I like that the government has stated GP fit for work notes will not be required for Statutory Sick Pay and by implication by employers. Instead NHS 111 will provide evidence that a person has been told to self-isolate.

Most companies pay their staff at their normal pay rate for some time when off sick. The government paying SSP for two weeks while helpful is not enough. The government should be paying the full cost to employers of time off with coronavirus or self-isolating.

However, it is possible that more than a quarter of those now in work will have to start to claiming benefits either because they are made redundant or are on short-time.

This is why I suggested so much of the extra £15.74 billion I am calling for in my first article to be spent on benefits. It is possible that this increase in the number of people claiming benefits will lead to a step change to what is provided for those who are unemployed above what the £10.21 billion I have suggested provides.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.

