Why we need to close schools

Yesterday the government announced a range of measures to protect the public from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a former Assistant Headteacher, parent and more importantly son, I am concerned that this has not extended to schools. Here’s why:

1. The statistics.

Today the UK has 55 deaths. Yesterday we had 35. This is similar to the rise in deaths in Italy and in Spain, which saw 34 deaths on 1st Mar, then 52 deaths on 2 Mar (Italy) and 36 then 55 on 10-11 March for Spain. Despite assuring us last week that we are not like Italy, so far we are pretty similar – just 2 weeks behind.

2. The “more harm than good” argument.

This is false for two reasons. First, the idea that workers will leave frontline jobs to look after their children only applies to one tier of education – primary schools. It does not apply to secondary schools, sixth form colleges or universities. Not one journalist has challenged this point, so far as I have seen.

Secondly, no-one else in the world agrees. Why? Because there is one overriding priority right now “You have to slow the spread of the virus.” The government was last Thursday asking us to trust them to time the peak of the demand. But as the US Chief Immunologist, Dr Fauci bluntly made clear on Saturday, this is something you cannot do. Try to be too clever and you will lose time and lives.

3. The economic argument.

This is a non-starter, or at least should be. Governments in most developed economies around the world are making clear that they will support all those who lose income and have to stay at home – whatever it takes.

This is a wartime situation and everything has changed. OK, but what about the economy collapsing? One possibility is you need not close all schools everywhere at the same time. London and Torbay had early cases of the virus. Other areas have taken longer to be affected.

So we can close in hotspots and wait for others potentially days or weeks later. Assuming we test, and keep track of the virus, that is. Japan is trying a partial closure approach, with year groups and classes with confirmed cases sent home, staggering the process but still slowing down the spread of the virus.

4. The alternative.

What happens if we don’t close schools is, frankly unknown, as no other government in the world with this many deaths has stood by and failed to act as we are doing. But we can assume it’s going to be worse, not better than the impact in places where schools have been closed nationally and the spread of the virus slowed- at least for now.

To make clear what this means: in two weeks Italy went from where we are now to 2,158 deaths as of today. Spain went from the same point to 335 deaths within 5 days. Both closed schools, Italy on 4 March, just 2 days after where the UK is right now. Dr Whitty may believe the virus needs to spread to limit the impact of a second wave, but no-one inside or outside of government can seriously contemplate having a worse situation than this.

5. The “trust” argument.

I am struck by how often it comes down to this: why don’t you, a non-expert, just shut up and trust the Chief Medical Officer? Well, two reasons. One: history is littered with examples of well-meaning and eminent professionals making appalling mistakes.

So why should I believe, without investigating the argument at all, that this time it’s different? Secondly, and very obviously, experts in every other country in the world, and the World Health Organisation, are taking a vastly different approach to the UK. It is almost as if foreign experts don’t count because Britain is different. That could possibly be true, but it is vanishingly unlikely.

I am volunteering and helping my community, and I urge others to do the same however they can.

* Lee Howgate is a Lib Dem activist who lives in South Devon. He is a senior leader at a large comprehensive school in Cornwall, and formerly worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with experience in Russia and the EU. You can follow him on tumblr where he posts as leetheliberal