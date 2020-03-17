Thoughts on the Budget – Part 1

This is the first of two articles looking at last week’s budget.

Looking at the headlines of the budget there is much to welcome and support:

£12 billion to deal with Coronavirus, of which £5 billion is for the NHS and social care

Increasing the National Insurance threshold from £8,632 to £9,500

About £640 billion to be spent on investment over the next five years

£5 billion for broadband in the hardest to reach places

Doubling the £2.6 billion money for flood defences

£2.5 billion for fixing potholes and resurfacing roads

An extra £10.9 billion to achieve one million new homes in five years and get to 300,000 new homes a year.

I am surprised by the increase in government spending and reduction in tax take. Day-to-day expenditure is increased each year by £13.765, £11.176, and £2.95 billion and investment each year by £5.49, £14.726, £2.5, £3.325 and £0.68 billion.

The IFS state, “while austerity is clearly at an end in the sense that spending is rising, spending levels in many areas are set to remain well below 2010 levels for a long time to come.”

The total “economic stimulus” for 2020/21 is £17.9 billion, which is only 0.798% of GDP. With a further £18.5 billion, 0.81% of GDP for 2021/22. (A deficit of £54.8 billion is forecast to be 2.4% of GDP for 2020/21, therefore GDP is forecast to be £2283.3 billion for the coming year.)

In addition to the £17.9 billion being added to the economy by the budget for the coming year, £13.4 billion was added by the 2019 spending round. The government is therefore increasing the economy by £31.4 billion (1.4% of GDP) over the coming year.

The OBR forecast growth of 1.1% for 2020 and 1.8% for 2021. Therefore I believe that the budget should not be adding only 0.798 of GDP to the economy this coming year and only 0.81% for 2021/22. These figures should be 1.5% for 2020/21 and 1.3% for 2021/22. That is £33.64 billion for the coming year and a further £29.68 billion for 2020/21.

The budget mostly does not set out where the extra money will be spent with for the coming year £12.45 billion being added for the “resource envelope for the Comprehensive Review 2020”: £10 billion for day-to-day expenses; and £2.45 billion for investment.

The £640 billion investment figure announced is not the extra amount being spent, it is the combination of the current plans and the extra £84.42 billion of investment spending in the budget. In our recent manifesto we promised £180 billion of extra investment spending. Therefore this Conservative government is investing £95.58 billion less than we would do!

We should be saying that for the coming year the government is £15.74 billion short of what is needed.

From our manifesto these should be done: £ Billions ESA WRAG cut 0.25 Scrap the two-child benefit limit and the benefit cap 2.82 Make changes to Universal Credit working allowances 2.56 Increase Carer’s Allowance 0.37 Reduce Universal Credit waiting period from 5 weeks to 5 days 0.71 (my estimate) Education 2 Police 0.25 Further education, skill and youth services 0.34 Restore maintenance grants 0.94 Environmental capital measures (for homes and building) 1 Things not in our manifesto which should be done: Restore benefits to their 2010 real value 3.5 (my estimate) Increasing public servant wages 1 Total 15.74

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.