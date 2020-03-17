Michael Berwick-Gooding

Thoughts on the Budget – Part 1

By | Tue 17th March 2020 - 9:00 am

Embed from Getty Images

This is the first of two articles looking at last week’s budget.

Looking at the headlines of the budget there is much to welcome and support:

  • £12 billion to deal with Coronavirus, of which £5 billion is for the NHS and social care
  • Increasing the National Insurance threshold from £8,632 to £9,500
  • About £640 billion to be spent on investment over the next five years
  • £5 billion for broadband in the hardest to reach places
  • Doubling the £2.6 billion money for flood defences
  • £2.5 billion for fixing potholes and resurfacing roads
  • An extra £10.9 billion to achieve one million new homes in five years and get to 300,000 new homes a year.

I am surprised by the increase in government spending and reduction in tax take. Day-to-day expenditure is increased each year by £13.765, £11.176, and £2.95 billion and investment each year by £5.49, £14.726, £2.5, £3.325 and £0.68 billion.

The IFS state, “while austerity is clearly at an end in the sense that spending is rising, spending levels in many areas are set to remain well below 2010 levels for a long time to come.”

The total “economic stimulus” for 2020/21 is £17.9 billion, which is only 0.798% of GDP. With a further £18.5 billion, 0.81% of GDP for 2021/22. (A deficit of £54.8 billion is forecast to be 2.4% of GDP for 2020/21, therefore GDP is forecast to be £2283.3 billion for the coming year.)

In addition to the £17.9 billion being added to the economy by the budget for the coming year, £13.4 billion was added by the 2019 spending round. The government is therefore increasing the economy by £31.4 billion (1.4% of GDP) over the coming year.

The OBR forecast growth of 1.1% for 2020 and 1.8% for 2021. Therefore I believe that the budget should not be adding only 0.798 of GDP to the economy this coming year and only 0.81% for 2021/22. These figures should be 1.5% for 2020/21 and 1.3% for 2021/22. That is £33.64 billion for the coming year and a further £29.68 billion for 2020/21.

The budget mostly does not set out where the extra money will be spent with for the coming year £12.45 billion being added for the “resource envelope for the Comprehensive Review 2020”: £10 billion for day-to-day expenses; and £2.45 billion for investment.

The £640 billion investment figure announced is not the extra amount being spent, it is the combination of the current plans and the extra £84.42 billion of investment spending in the budget. In our recent manifesto we promised £180 billion of extra investment spending. Therefore this Conservative government is investing £95.58 billion less than we would do!

We should be saying that for the coming year the government is £15.74 billion short of what is needed.

  •  

    From our manifesto these should be done: £ Billions
    ESA WRAG cut 0.25
    Scrap the two-child benefit limit and the benefit cap 2.82
    Make changes to Universal Credit working allowances 2.56
    Increase Carer’s Allowance 0.37
    Reduce Universal Credit waiting period from 5 weeks to 5 days 0.71 (my estimate)
    Education 2
    Police 0.25
    Further education, skill and youth services 0.34
    Restore maintenance grants 0.94
    Environmental capital measures (for homes and building) 1
    Things not in our manifesto which should be done:
    Restore benefits to their 2010 real value 3.5 (my estimate)
    Increasing public servant wages 1
    Total 15.74

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Peter Martin 17th Mar '20 - 10:10am

    The budget is out-of-date in just a week!

    “£12 billion to deal with Coronavirus” ????

    This is just a ludicrous underestimate. You could probably multiply that by a factor of ten and still say the same thing.

    ” I am surprised by the increase in government spending and reduction in tax take.”

    I’m not sure what you’re getting at here. Yes there will be a reduction in the tax take as many parts of the economy shut down in the coming months. There has to be. If we follow the usual neoliberal mantra of “cutting our clothes according to our cloth” and cut back govt spening as a result we’ll end up in very bad shape indeed.

    Boris Johnson has always fancied himself as another Winston Churchill. Now’s his big chance. He has to put the country on a wartime economic footing.

    Prof. Bill Mitchell gets it right as always:

    http://bilbo.economicoutlook.net/blog/?p=44507

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Walter 17th Mar - 10:27am
    Best wishes to you, Mary and Ian. A Liberal Democrats in self-isolation Facebook group sounds like a good idea. Obviously this is going to a...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 17th Mar - 10:10am
    The budget is out-of-date in just a week! "£12 billion to deal with Coronavirus" ???? This is just a ludicrous underestimate. You could probably multiply...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 17th Mar - 9:48am
    Matt - I think you mean David Raw. David would be best able to answer, but I think food banks welcome donations of money as...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 17th Mar - 9:45am
    @Gordon Lishman Good on you Mr Lishman. That’s the spirit! The trouble is that, under the worst case scenario, “the past” may be sadly all...
  • User AvatarMary Reid 17th Mar - 9:42am
    How about a Liberal Democrats in self-isolation facebook group?
  • User Avatarmatt 17th Mar - 9:29am
    I have a question for David on here, can't remember his last name. The one who runs the food bank. I am really concerned about...