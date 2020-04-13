Lies, damned lies, and the Institute for Economic Affairs

There is an issue of trust in our politics at the moment – and it’s a little more complex than you may think. For most of us it’s obvious that the way to win back trust is to simply stop lying to the public – but, taken another way, maybe the lesson is that we should lie more often?

It seems that the Institute for Economic Affairs have taken the latter lesson.

Some context: The IEA has long hated “Minimum Unit Pricing” – a policy we champion and a policy that took effect in Scotland in May 2018, which is aimed at reducing alcohol-related harm (both social and individual). There have been many articles written about this and this is not an article about that policy. Like most Liberals, I reviewed the evidence and came to what I believe is the best answer – and if the facts change, I will change my mind. I trust that other party members made the same effort and approached the debate in good faith.

Not so for the IEA. In a “Briefing Paper” published last week the headline “fact” was that, since Scotland did not see a drop in alcohol-related deaths over what England experienced, the policy as a whole was a failure (as they “warned”). Of course there is no mention that regularly consuming alcohol kills you over decades (a fact well-known now even to people outside of the medical industry), and that this is a disingenuous and fallacious argument.

They know this. Nobody with an interest in the subject could not know this. So we can only reason that they are out to deceive.

As a party we should turn away from so-called “think-tanks” that encourage the dissemination of disinformation over reasoned debate. I’m willing to reconsider my positions in light of new information, but this Trumpesque barrage of (expletive deleted by editorial team) should be called out – whether it supports our beliefs or not. It’s tempting to get in to the post-truth games but it’s entirely against our ideology, at it’s roots, and we should find one voice when denouncing it.

As Liberals, we should seek truth.

* James Belchamber is Chair of South West Birmingham Liberal Democrats.