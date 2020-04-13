Why we should support our armed services more

The NHS Nightingale Hospital shows us the value in supporting a properly funded armed services.

The UK currently has a target of spending 2% of GDP on the armed forces, however, that figure includes a lot of spending that doesn’t directly go on the armed forces.

Hopefully, the professionalism of the armed forces in getting resources from A to B and setting up the field hospitals will show why it is important that we increase funding on the armed forces going forward, to make up for spending cuts that have occurred since 2010.

As COVID spread across the country, it became clear that we may have capacity issues. We have all heard stories of public sector projects taking longer than expected so I suspect there was probably a high level of concern that we may not be able to increase capacity on time. It’s at this point that the armed forces were able to step in.

We were able to get the Nightingale Hospital set up in London in around the same time as China built new facilities and we did so without the horrific human rights abuses that go on in China. We were able to do this because we have a highly competent armed forces, albeit one which could do with more cash going forward.

Outside of armed conflict, the armed forces are one of the first areas of spending to be cut according to the IFS. It is clear, however, that maintaining spending on the armed forces outside of armed conflict is incredibly important.

The armed forces aren’t just there for armed conflict, they’re here to protect our country and they have shown how good they are at it. With the focus on public services, I think it is incredibly important that we show our gratitude for the great work that they do for us and how important it is for us to support our armed forces financially.

The work that they have done throughout COVID is a far better advert to join the military than anything Capita has produced, so it’s important that when this is all over, we continue to support them financially so that they can continue to protect our great country.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the next local elections