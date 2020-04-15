Daily View 2×2: 15 April 2020

Are you sitting comfortably? I hope so, because we might be locked down for quite some time to come…

2 big stories

There’s no avoiding what is the biggest story of the day, the suggestion by the Office for Budget Responsibility that the United Kingdom economy could shrink by 35% in the second quarter of 2020, with 2 million joining the ranks of the unemployed. And yes, it will bounce back to some extent, but as the IMF’s economic counsellor, Gita Gopinath says;

the size of the hit to the global economy, uncertainty about the how long the shock would last, and the need to discourage economic activity to contain the virus had to led to a crisis “like no other”

Remember, the Job Retention Scheme only accepts applications from next Monday…

We’ve all suspected that people are marrying later and later, if at all, but yesterday’s data relating to couples marrying in England and Wales may well come as a surprise even so. The number of marriages continued to fall in 2017, and the average age of marriage for men was 38 (for women, 35.7) in opposite-sex marriages, with the average ages for same-sex couples slightly higher. Is this significant? I suspect not so much so, reflecting the divorce rate and the difficulty in getting onto the housing ladder. The article doesn’t touch on the average age at which women have their first child, but we know that that’s on the increase too.

2 blog posts

Chris, from the Chipping Sodbury, Yate and Dodington Focus Team, notes that Yate Town Council have held their first online Council meeting. I know that this might not seem hugely significant, but for those of us who hold positions at the lowest tier of local government, it’s a big step – Parish and Town Councils are, in my experience, pretty conservative when it comes to technology.

I’m probably going to upset quite a few people when I say that, whilst I’m sure that Doctor Who is fascinating, it doesn’t do that much for me. I ought to turn in my Liberal Democrat rosette, I guess. But it would be churlish to ignore the fact that there are plenty of Liberal Democrats who take a keen interest in the characters, the story lines and all that goes with that. Here, Nicolas Whyte reviews volume 3 of the The Tenth Doctor Adventures.