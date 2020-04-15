Civil Liberties and Ending the Lockdown

In the weeks ahead, as the government seeks to loosen the lockdown while containing the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely to introduce measures that in ordinary times would constitute serious violations of our civil liberties. For example, the government is likely to introduce extensive COVID-19 testing, enforce quarantine for those who test positive and compulsory trace, everyone; they have come into contact with.
As Liberals, a fundamental test we apply to any state action that restricts civil liberties is the one set out by John Stuart Mill: a person should be free to behave as they choose as long as they do not infringe the freedoms of others. The COVID-19 pandemic is a situation where civil liberties can, in principle, legitimately be restricted because if a person spreads COVID-19, they clearly infringe the freedoms of others.
However, in practice, great care must be taken that our civil liberties are restricted to the smallest possible extent.
It is not yet clear exactly what the government intends to introduce. But there are some key issues that we should consider now, so we can scrutinise whatever measures the government proposes.
One key issue concerns the universality of measures. Should people be able to opt-out, for example, by refusing to be tested, refusing to share details of contacts, or refusing to be quarantined? If large numbers of people refused to comply, then they would become ineffective. However, a liberal society should cautious about authoritarian enforcement measures. It should be reluctant to criminalise those who wish to opt-out immediately. A liberal society works best by consent.
We have seen how the great majority of people has followed social distancing and stay-at-home measures. The police have first sought to persuade and only punished as a last resort. Any new arrangements should follow the same approach.
Another major concern is the management of enormous volumes of data. If we follow the example of South Korea and harness smartphone technology, it might be via an App that keeps a record of where we have been, the people we have come into contact with and automatically notify people if somebody they have been in contact with tested positive. It might even check that we were abiding in quarantine.
Therefore a number of safeguards should be adhered to in order to protect our civil liberties. Firstly, we must scrutinise who owns the App, and has the right to analyse and act on its data. We should question whether such data should be owned directly by the government. It would not be appropriate to let a private tech company own the App. The best solution is probably to allow the NHS to own and manage the App and ringfence its powers.
Secondly, we must carefully limit the circumstances in which data from the App can be shared with other organisations. For example, we must consider whether data from the App could be shared with the police.
Thirdly, we must define exactly when data from the App must be deleted. It is vital that the data will be discarded when it ceases to be relevant to containing and tracing the spread of COVID-19.
Finally, we should set up a designated regulatory organisation that oversees the powers that are being granted and can penalise abusers. An existing example of such an organisation is the Information Commissioner’s Office that polices ordinary data privacy.
We are still many weeks away from the end of the lockdown, but the exit strategy is starting to be discussed now. We Liberals must take the lead in ensuring that our civil liberties are protected.
* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat spokesperson spokesperson for the Climate Emergency, Energy and the Environment, and is running for leadership of the party
Thanks for an interesting and useful post!
Alas, J S M’s message is fine in theory but how do we use it in practice?
As Yogi Berra may have said, “In theory, theory and practice as the same, but in practice they are not”.
The theory of limited access to information and enforcements is potentially useful but how do we make sure it is reasonably objectively applied?
Who guards the guards?
Might we show our concern for practical individual freedom and a personal freedom default in a noticeable way by speaking up for Julian Assange and questioning the corporate media and their hounding of individuals, even to the point of suicide?
how Might we already have an example of the abuse of the State’s power to restrict individual freedom which we could be used to mobilise awareness and practical action for “freedom to”?
“The police have first sought to persuade and only punished as a last resort.”
The police have been told to persuade first and only punish as a last resort. As anyone who has a social media account will know, this is not exactly what has been happening…
Otherwise, great article and raises some very interesting and valid questions and campaign points. This is the sort of stuff we’r liberals need to be vigilant on, not just right now but after we have a vaccine and the crisis is over – we need to make sure that none of these emergency powers end up becoming the new normal
Apologies!!!
Please ignore the last garble paragraph
Thanks
Goof article, Wera. I did read that, perhaps surprisingly¹, the Google and Apple were collaborating on a minimally-invasive form of contact tracking, using Bluetooth:
https://www.theverge.com/2020/4/11/21216803/apple-google-coronavirus-tracking-app-covid-bluetooth-secure
Which seems both proportionate and workable, at least for people with either an Apple or an Android phone. (Obviously there would need to be manual contact tracing for others)
1. Possibly out of somewhat-enlightened self-interest; after all they hardly want the other one to have all that lovely data; better no-one does!, and they (and government) keep each other honest.
Well said, Wera. I’m glad there’s a Parlimentarian talking about civil liberties at this time.
However, I would be wary of the government owning the App and the data and would prefer it remains in private hands. This might sound counter-intuitive so bear with me.
Apple and Google were both worried about government-mandated tracking of phones and other devices. This was, I’m sure, not solely out of some altruistic need but simply because it is bad business if your phones are all being tracked and people avoid using them as a result.
Because of this, they have developed a system where nearby devices exchange a random but unique ID, and if you come into contact with someone’s device and they later develop symptoms you can be informed via a central database without anyone ever really knowing who they were.
There is already talk within government circles about making this unique ID non-random, so individuals can be traced. Although they have denied this is a long term plan, the fact that governments are even thinking along those lines is worrying.
On top of that, there is bound to be pressure from the police to extend the tracking system longer than is strictly required for public health reasons. We only have to look at recent actions by the police to see that they are already going far beyond both the letter and the spirit of the law.
Right now, Apple and Google appear to be acting in people’s best long term interest more than the government. They also appear well placed to develop and deploy the technology far faster than a large, bureaucratic organisation like a government department and, crucially, fix any inevitable security issues as soon as they arise.
Good article and something that has badly needed saying by our party.
“We Liberals must take the lead in ensuring that our civil liberties are protected.” – Absolutely. Nobody else will, Labour will fall in line and back any measures the government proposes.
Question: if we were the Government what would be doing and saying. Just dealing with this is more than a full time occupation. Lets deal with the present. Sometimes I think the party is too pedantic.
Some questions for Wera
1. You say “The best solution is probably to allow the NHS to own and manage the App and ringfence its powers.”
But the NHS is not independent of the state – and since when was the state a fit and proper custodian of personal data? What would be to stop them giving it all to the likes of Cambridge Analytica (to use for whatever purposes they like)?
2. What about the digital divide i.e. what about that sector of our population who don’t have access to any kind of IT tech – including not using a smartphone? Or who choose not to have a smartphone on privacy grounds?
3. Even with safeguards in place there is still the risk of transgressions. What penalties would you put in place? It’s no good imposing fines on the NHS or any other state organisation – because the public ends up paying through taxation rather than those responsibe for safeguarding our data.
Current testing practices are dangerous to the individual but protective for the tester so no chance of mass testing until home kits are available, preferably with instant results. Again, putting people into mass quarantine would be dangerous for the individual so probably having people tagged and kept in their homes would be the solution if positive, as long as they are guaranteed food deliveries, etc.
Reasonable next step would be two hours exercise a day, limited vehicle usage, opening up some companies where personal space is not a big problem.
Great article, thanks Wera.